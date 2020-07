1 / 9

A look at Deepika Padukone's photos

Ever wondered how Bollywood superstars are in real life, or how strikingly similar or different they might be from all of us? Well! The news is these celebrities are not much different than any of us, and so is Deepika Padukone. The Padmavat actress has proved that she is more than just her looks and prowess as an exceptional actor each time. Her thespian talents range from portraying a poignant Queen in Padmavat to the girl-next-door in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, she certainly has executed all the characters with much conviction and ease. The producer, actor, philanthropist, model and style icon is a wholesome package and no one could deny that. In 2018, she formed her own production house, named Ka Productions. Her first production venture came with the movie Chhapaak earlier this year, directed by Meghna Gulzar, in which Deepika starred as an acid attack survivor. Her next venture as a producer and an actor is in the movie 83 directed by Kabir Khan, starring her husband actor Ranveer Singh. Her one of the upcoming projects includes Shakun Batra’s untitled film co-starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi which is at a halt because of the prevalent Coronavirus pandemic. Also known for being an epitome of grace and style, the actress made India proud last year with her stunning appearances at the prestigious Cannes film festival. As she continues to keep us updated, here are Instagram posts shared by the diva that'll make you relate to her. Check out!

Photo Credit : Instagram