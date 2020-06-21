Advertisement
Deepika Padukone's THROWBACK moments with a little fan who greeted her with flowers are truly heartwarming

Deepika Padukone enjoys a massive fan following across the world. Be it, youngsters, elders or children, she rules the hearts of all! Here's a flashback for you to the time Deepika greeted her little fan on her sets with so much warmth. Check out photos!
7385 reads Mumbai Updated: June 21, 2020 02:00 pm
    When Deepika interacted with her little fan

    Deepika Padukone is the apt epitome of beauty and versatility. The Om Shanti Om debutante has truly made her mark in this industry after a career span of over a decade. The Chhapaak actress has delivered some terrific performances in films like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Cocktail to name a few. From walking the international red carpets to starting up her foundation and many other impeccable achievements, she is a queen in all rights. The actress enjoys a huge fan following. From kids, youngsters to elders, she rules the hearts of all! Recently, Deepika shared a glimpse of some of the handwritten letters and cards on Instagram with the hashtags #fan and #love. The first letter seems to have been given to the actor at an event. It read, “You have been the reason for some of the best things in my life. I fell in love with Bollywood because of you. I was 15 when I watched Chennai Express and I was super thrilled to see someone represent my community on-screen (Meenamma).” The fan went on to thank her for opening up and sharing her battle with depression and wrote, “You are the reason why I had a conversation with my mum about depression. If it weren’t for you speaking up, I don’t think I would have opened up that soon. It is also because of you that I discovered my favourite actor ever! (Ranveer & you in Ram Leela). I have lived in Singapore all my life but watching your movies have made me fall in love with countries I have never been to Mumbai to Corsica. I visited Mumbai for the first time this year & I will be going to Corsica next month.” The fan ended the letter by calling the actor “the light of my life.” Similarly, back in 2016, she shared a very heart-warming moment with a fan who came to greet her on her sets at a studio. Here's taking you down the memory lane with the snaps!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Showering her favourite star with gifts

    How adorable is this snap!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Never letting go without an autograph

    The actress also signed autographs for her.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Candid click

    Here's a picture-perfect as Deepika adores her cute little fan.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Such a beautiful pic!

    We love this pic!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Deepika's endearing expressions will win your heart

    We cannot stop gushing over the cuteness of this pic.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    In love with the fan

    Om Shanti Om actress looks like she loves her little fan and her cute antics.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Picture perfect

    Now that's a moment to cherish forever!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Getting some more photos clicked

    This pic is worth framing!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

