Deepika Padukone's THROWBACK moments with a little fan who greeted her with flowers are truly heartwarming
Deepika Padukone enjoys a massive fan following across the world. Be it, youngsters, elders or children, she rules the hearts of all! Here's a flashback for you to the time Deepika greeted her little fan on her sets with so much warmth. Check out photos!
Updated: June 21, 2020 02:00 pm
When Deepika interacted with her little fan
Deepika Padukone is the apt epitome of beauty and versatility. The Om Shanti Om debutante has truly made her mark in this industry after a career span of over a decade. The Chhapaak actress has delivered some terrific performances in films like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Cocktail to name a few. From walking the international red carpets to starting up her foundation and many other impeccable achievements, she is a queen in all rights. The actress enjoys a huge fan following. From kids, youngsters to elders, she rules the hearts of all! Recently, Deepika shared a glimpse of some of the handwritten letters and cards on Instagram with the hashtags #fan and #love. The first letter seems to have been given to the actor at an event. It read, “You have been the reason for some of the best things in my life. I fell in love with Bollywood because of you. I was 15 when I watched Chennai Express and I was super thrilled to see someone represent my community on-screen (Meenamma).” The fan went on to thank her for opening up and sharing her battle with depression and wrote, “You are the reason why I had a conversation with my mum about depression. If it weren’t for you speaking up, I don’t think I would have opened up that soon. It is also because of you that I discovered my favourite actor ever! (Ranveer & you in Ram Leela). I have lived in Singapore all my life but watching your movies have made me fall in love with countries I have never been to Mumbai to Corsica. I visited Mumbai for the first time this year & I will be going to Corsica next month.” The fan ended the letter by calling the actor “the light of my life.” Similarly, back in 2016, she shared a very heart-warming moment with a fan who came to greet her on her sets at a studio. Here's taking you down the memory lane with the snaps!
Showering her favourite star with gifts
How adorable is this snap!
Never letting go without an autograph
The actress also signed autographs for her.
Candid click
Here's a picture-perfect as Deepika adores her cute little fan.
Such a beautiful pic!
We love this pic!
Deepika's endearing expressions will win your heart
We cannot stop gushing over the cuteness of this pic.
In love with the fan
Om Shanti Om actress looks like she loves her little fan and her cute antics.
Picture perfect
Now that's a moment to cherish forever!
Getting some more photos clicked
This pic is worth framing!
