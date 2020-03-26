Coronavirus updates
Deepika Padukone's THROWBACK photos from screenings to film festival will take you down the memory lane

Deepika Padukone is one popular actress of Bollywood. Recently, we came across Deepika Padukone's few throwback photos and they are definitely unmissable. Check it out.
    Deepika Padukone's THROWBACK photos

    As we all know the entire world has come to a standstill due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The government has urged everyone to stay at home and maintain social distancing. Bollywood celebs are sharing photos and videos giving us an insight into their quarantine period. Deepika Padukone is one such celebrity who is staying indoors and giving us an insight into her quarantine period through social media. Going by the posts the actress and Ranveer Singh shared so far, Padukone is learning how to play the piano and exercising indoors to stay fit. On the work front, Deepika will be seen opposite hubby and actor Ranveer Singh in '83. The actress plays the role of Singh's wife and fans of the couple are super excited for the film. Other than that, she has also signed a film opposite Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Fans of the actress are excited to watch her share screen space with Siddhant as many loved his performance in Gully Boy. In an interview with a leading daily, Ananya opened up about working with Deepika and said she is excited and Padukone is one actress she truly loves. It will be interesting to watch them on-screen for sure. Recently, we came across Deepika Padukone's few throwback photos and they are definitely unmissable. Check it out.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Gorgeous

    This one dates back to the time when the actress attended the UK premiere of 'Chandni Chowk To China' at the Empire Cinema in London.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Beautiful as always

    When it comes to style, Deepika knows how to keep it stylish and turn heads with her stunning appearances.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Saree look on point

    The Chhapaak actress has always managed to look breathtaking in a saree. This pic dates back to the time she attended the screening of 'Chandni Chowk To China.'

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Stunning

    The actress looked stunning at the premiere of Chandni Chowk To China.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Beauty personified

    Deepika's makeup and hair were on point.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Her pretty smile!

    The actress is known to keep her style simple yet stylish.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Cannes look

    During 63rd Cannes Film Festival, Padukone donned a beautiful saree and absolutely nailed the look with ease.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

