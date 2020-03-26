Deepika Padukone's THROWBACK photos from screenings to film festival will take you down the memory lane

1 / 8

Deepika Padukone's THROWBACK photos

As we all know the entire world has come to a standstill due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The government has urged everyone to stay at home and maintain social distancing. Bollywood celebs are sharing photos and videos giving us an insight into their quarantine period. Deepika Padukone is one such celebrity who is staying indoors and giving us an insight into her quarantine period through social media. Going by the posts the actress and Ranveer Singh shared so far, Padukone is learning how to play the piano and exercising indoors to stay fit. On the work front, Deepika will be seen opposite hubby and actor Ranveer Singh in '83. The actress plays the role of Singh's wife and fans of the couple are super excited for the film. Other than that, she has also signed a film opposite Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Fans of the actress are excited to watch her share screen space with Siddhant as many loved his performance in Gully Boy. In an interview with a leading daily, Ananya opened up about working with Deepika and said she is excited and Padukone is one actress she truly loves. It will be interesting to watch them on-screen for sure. Recently, we came across Deepika Padukone's few throwback photos and they are definitely unmissable. Check it out.

Photo Credit : Getty Images