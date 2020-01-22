Home
/
Photos
/
Deepika Padukone
/
Deepika Padukone's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots; THESE Bollywood movies also need a sequel

Deepika Padukone's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots; THESE Bollywood movies also need a sequel

With upcoming movies like Dostana 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, here are some Bollywood movies we really look forward to having sequels.
579 reads Mumbai Updated: January 22, 2020 11:42 pm
  • 1 / 7
    THESE 5 Bollywood movies also need a sequel

    THESE 5 Bollywood movies also need a sequel

    There has always been a different kind of feeling when watching a Bollywood movie. The art of story-telling in a movie is always appreciated as it is daunting and inscrutable. Every time, Karan Johar, Imtiaz Ali or Rajkumar Hirani have directed a movie, our hearts crave for a complete ending or sometimes a never-ending story with twists and plots. Sequels have a lot to do with the storytelling and are a great way to take a story forward to show us the next chapter in the lives of the on-screen characters we keep admiring so much. What happens next in the life of Dear Zindagi’s Kaira? Does she actually find someone worth loving the way she deserves to be loved? What was the next challenge in the lives of those 3 Idiots? However, Bollywood does not have a good record of making great sequels, as there rarely has been a case that a particular sequel has lived up to our expectations. With upcoming movies like Dostana 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, here are some Bollywood movies we really look forward to having sequels.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

  • 2 / 7
    Stree

    Stree

    According to sources, it has been revealed that the makers of the horror-comedy movie have to work on the script of Stree sequel and that they would soon start its shooting. The movie left us with an exciting cliffhanger that has already created a lot of curiosity among the fans and is eagerly waiting for a sequel to hit the box office. The film had Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

  • 3 / 7
    Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

    Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

    We are quite curious to know about Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor) and Naina’s (Deepika Padukone) next phase of life. In an interview, Deepika had also shared that she has been dying to a light romantic film like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. "I can't tell you the number of people who have come up to me and said, can you do another Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and I wish it fell in my lap but people aren't making many. Everyone is doing biopics for some reason I don't know why. And sports biopic, why is everyone trying to make a sports biopic? I just want something fun and light", said the actress.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

  • 4 / 7
    Tamasha

    Tamasha

    Imtiaz Ali has always been inspiring us about life with his beautiful experience-driven and travel-oriented movies. Tamasha is one such movie, which made fans realise the value of inner peace and the importance of love. This movie indeed deserves a second part, focusing on the journey of Ved (Ranbir Kapoor) and Tara (Deepika Padukone).

    Photo Credit : YouTube

  • 5 / 7
    Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

    Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

    One of the most romantic movies ever created in Bollywood, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi has a separate fan base. Right from the values of true love to the on-screen chemistry of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, the movie indeed needs a second part which talks about the love which blooms later within them.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

  • 6 / 7
    3 Idiots

    3 Idiots

    At a press conference, Aamir Khan had surprised everyone saying that a sequel to his blockbuster ‘3 Idiots’ is likely to be made. In fact, Rajkumar Hirani has found a story for the 3 Idiots sequel. If a sequel is ever created for this movie with the same cast, it is definitely going to break the box office.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

  • 7 / 7
    Raajneeti

    Raajneeti

    India has always been witnessing great political scenarios. Katrina’s and Ranbir’s on-screen chemistry and a great storyline resulted in the success of this movie. A sequel to this film with the current political scenario would be very interesting to watch. Fortunately, there have been talks in the industry for the second part of Rajneeti reportedly.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

PHOTOS: THESE 10 Bollywood onscreen couples are a treat to watch; Check them out
PHOTOS: THESE 10 Bollywood onscreen couples are a treat to watch; Check them out
Solar Eclipse 2019: THIS is how the final Surya Grahan of the year will impact each zodiac sign
Solar Eclipse 2019: THIS is how the final Surya Grahan of the year will impact each zodiac sign
From Chhapaak to Street Dancer 3D, TOP 10 films we can\'t wait to watch next year
From Chhapaak to Street Dancer 3D, TOP 10 films we can't wait to watch next year
Pati Patni Aur Woh behind the scenes fun revealed by these photos
Pati Patni Aur Woh behind the scenes fun revealed by these photos
Golden Globe Awards: Check out the interesting facts about the award ceremony
Golden Globe Awards: Check out the interesting facts about the award ceremony
From Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Erica to Yeh Hain Mohabbatein\'s Anita, THESE actresses have worked in Tollywood
From Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Erica to Yeh Hain Mohabbatein's Anita, THESE actresses have worked in Tollywood

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement