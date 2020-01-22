Deepika Padukone's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots; THESE Bollywood movies also need a sequel

1 / 7

THESE 5 Bollywood movies also need a sequel

There has always been a different kind of feeling when watching a Bollywood movie. The art of story-telling in a movie is always appreciated as it is daunting and inscrutable. Every time, Karan Johar, Imtiaz Ali or Rajkumar Hirani have directed a movie, our hearts crave for a complete ending or sometimes a never-ending story with twists and plots. Sequels have a lot to do with the storytelling and are a great way to take a story forward to show us the next chapter in the lives of the on-screen characters we keep admiring so much. What happens next in the life of Dear Zindagi’s Kaira? Does she actually find someone worth loving the way she deserves to be loved? What was the next challenge in the lives of those 3 Idiots? However, Bollywood does not have a good record of making great sequels, as there rarely has been a case that a particular sequel has lived up to our expectations. With upcoming movies like Dostana 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, here are some Bollywood movies we really look forward to having sequels.

Photo Credit : YouTube