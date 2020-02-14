/
/
/
Fashion Faceoff: 5 Times Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif were spotted wearing similar outfits
Fashion Faceoff: 5 Times Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif were spotted wearing similar outfits
Both Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif have an impeccable sense of style. The leading ladies have served us with many stylish and iconic looks over the years. Today, let's take a look at times when these two leading ladies of Bollywood dressed alike.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
5068 reads
Mumbai
Published: February 14, 2020 03:21 pm
1 / 6
Fashion Faceoff between Deepika Padukone & Katrina Kaif
As we all know, fashion plays an important role in our celebrities' life. Be it during a movie promotional event or red carpet events, celebrities always make sure to put their best fashion foot forward and grab our attention. We see B-town celebs donning similar outfits giving us a fashion faceoff. Yes, there have been times when celebs unknowingly ended up picking outfits that other celebrities have already worn in the past. Speaking about Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, both have an impeccable sense of style. The leading ladies have served us with many stylish and iconic looks over the years, some of which are still etched in our minds. Both stars know how to add glam to their personal style. However, there have been times when these two leading ladies of Bollywood dressed very alike and surprised us all. Without further ado, check out the fashion faceoff between them and let us know who impressed you the most.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
2 / 6
Floral print dress
During Bharat's promotions, Katrina Kaif opted for a pastel pink floral print dress by Gauri & Nainika. Her stunning look reminded us of Deepika Padukone who once wore a similar looking outfit.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 6
Camel coloured jumpsuit
Jumpsuit has become a wardrobe staple for every fashionable celebrity. During Chhapaak's promotional event, Deepika opted for a camel coloured jumpsuit by Zara. While we think she completed nailed the look, it reminded us of Katrina Kaif who once sported a similar look but styled it a little differently.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 6
Airport looks
The ladies always have their airport looks on point. Katrina Kaif once opted for an athleisure pantsuit by Reebok. She completed her look with a pastel pink tee underneath her tracksuit and sneakers. On the other hand, Deepika wore a similar all-yellow tracksuit by Nike and looked her stylish best.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
5 / 6
Cape gowns
During Deepika Padukone's Cannes appearance, she wore a beautiful sheer gown embroidered in white threads. Her gown featured a long, shoulder cape. Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, opted for a similar gown at an awards show. She wore an embellished white gown with a shoulder cape.
Photo Credit : Instagram/Viral Bhayani
6 / 6
Stylish in a denim jumpsuit
At the airport, Deepika opted for an acid wash denim jumpsuit. Katrina opted for a similar jumpsuit with full-sleeves, large cargo pockets and a matching belt. Both the ladies pulled off the look with ease and gave major style goals.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Add new comment