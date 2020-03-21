Fashion Wars: From Deepika, Priyanka to Tara, Ananya, Find out which celebs wore similar outfits

1 / 5

Fashion wars

Fashion plays an important role in the celebrities' life. The stars always make sure to put their best fashion foot forward at any event. Yes, celebrities never miss a chance to experiment and stand out from others. Be it gracing a promotional event or red carpet, we have seen our stars set major fashion goals for everybody. We have seen many instances where a celeb donned an outfit that has already been worn by another celebrity. Hence, giving us a fashion faceoff. If not the same, we have seen the celebs getting inspired by other celeb and sport an eerily similar outfit. This week, we have many celebs featured on our list. Staring with Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, both are commendable actors. When it comes to fashion, both have their individual style. Over the years, PeeCee and DP have served us many iconic looks. Here's a pic of them wearing a sheer Sabyasachi saree. While we think they both nailed the look, who is your pick? Apart from PeeCee and DP, check out the other celebs featured on our list.

Photo Credit : Instagram