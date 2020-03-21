Home
Fashion Wars: From Deepika, Priyanka to Tara, Ananya, Find out which celebs wore similar outfits

Fashion plays an important role in the celebrities life. The stars always make sure to put their best fashion foot forward at any event. Today, we take a look at celebs who wore similar outfits.
5140 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 5
    Fashion wars

    Fashion wars

    Fashion plays an important role in the celebrities' life. The stars always make sure to put their best fashion foot forward at any event. Yes, celebrities never miss a chance to experiment and stand out from others. Be it gracing a promotional event or red carpet, we have seen our stars set major fashion goals for everybody. We have seen many instances where a celeb donned an outfit that has already been worn by another celebrity. Hence, giving us a fashion faceoff. If not the same, we have seen the celebs getting inspired by other celeb and sport an eerily similar outfit. This week, we have many celebs featured on our list. Staring with Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, both are commendable actors. When it comes to fashion, both have their individual style. Over the years, PeeCee and DP have served us many iconic looks. Here's a pic of them wearing a sheer Sabyasachi saree. While we think they both nailed the look, who is your pick? Apart from PeeCee and DP, check out the other celebs featured on our list.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 5
    Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday

    Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday

    Both Tara and Ananya made their debut together with Punit Malhotra's Student of the Year 2. Apart from their upcoming projects, both are also in the news due to their stylish appearances. Here's a pic of the actress pulling off the dramatic blouse! Who is your pick?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 5
    Rashmika Mandanna and Himanshi Khurana

    Rashmika Mandanna and Himanshi Khurana

    We have a fashion faceoff between South star Rashmika Mandanna and former Bigg Boss contestant Himashi Khurana. Recently, Rashmika and Himasnhi wore the same floral summer dress. According to you, who wore it better?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 5
    Deepika Padukone and Jennifer Lopez

    Deepika Padukone and Jennifer Lopez

    Both Deepika and Jennifer has an impeccable style sense. Here's the two of them pulling off the bow back gown. While Deepika opted a red one, Jennifer stunned in a black gown.

    Photo Credit : Instagram/Getty Images

  • 5 / 5
    Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sara Ali Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sara Ali Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan is a style icon and we have enough proof of the same. Sara, on the other hand, has an impeccable style sense as well. Who do you think pulled off the Raw Mango ensemble better?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

