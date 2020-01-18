Home
/
Photos
/
Deepika Padukone
/
Fashion Wars of the Week: From Deepika, Alia to Kangana, Tara, actresses who wore strikingly similar outfits

Fashion Wars of the Week: From Deepika, Alia to Kangana, Tara, actresses who wore strikingly similar outfits

Fashion plays an important role in the celeb's life. Today, let's take a look at stars who ended up picking outfits similar to another celeb.
1593 reads Mumbai Updated: January 18, 2020 10:12 am
  • 1 / 6
    Actresses who wore strikingly similar outfits

    Actresses who wore strikingly similar outfits

    Fashion plays an important role in the celebrities' life. Speaking about Bollywood and Hollywood celebs, we have many stars who have an impeccable and unbeatable sense of style. Be it during a movie promotional event or red carpet events, celebrities always make sure to put their best fashion foot forward and look their absolute best. Very often, celebrities inspire us by serving stylish looks that become worth noting. However, many times celebs also unknowingly end up picking outfits that other celebrities might have already worn in the past surprising us all. If not exactly the same, some celebs end up wearing strikingly similar outfits. This week, we witnessed a lot of interesting things taking place in Bollywood, as well as Hollywood. Selena Gomez who recently released her new album Rare also graced her movie Dolittle's premiere. The singer and actress' outfit reminded us of Alia Bhatt. That's not all, Deepika who has a history of repeating similar clothes worn by other celebs also ended up picking an outfit similar to that of Bhatt's. Without further ado, let's take a look at celebs who ended up picking outfits similar to another celeb.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Shraddha Kapoor and Lea Michele

    Shraddha Kapoor and Lea Michele

    Both Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor and Hollywood diva Lea Michele have an impeccable sense of style. Shraddha who is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Street Dancer 3D was spotted wearing an outfit similar to Lea Michele. While Shraddha Kapoor stunned in a jumpsuit, Lea opted for a gown of the same brocade pattern by designer Reem Acra. The Baaghi 3 actress paired her brocade top with a black velvet top and looked absolutely stunning. Lea, on the other hand, paired the top with a matching brocade flared ballroom skirt.

    Photo Credit : Instagram/Getty Images

  • 3 / 6
    Alia Bhatt and Selena Gomez

    Alia Bhatt and Selena Gomez

    Alia has been creating buzz due to her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi, whereas Selena is in the news due to her new album Rare and movie Dolittle which released this week. A few days ago, Selena graced the premiere of her movie Dolittle. She opted for a couture gown with a long sleeve, high neck, pastel pink, high waist black skirt. Her outfit reminded us of Alia Bhatt. The Gully Boy actress also once opted for a dual pink gown and looked gorgeous as ever.

    Photo Credit : Instagram/Getty Images

  • 4 / 6
    Tara Sutaria and Kangana Ranaut

    Tara Sutaria and Kangana Ranaut

    Kangana Ranaut is one of the beautiful and stylish actresses of Bollywood. During a promotional event of her upcoming release Panga, Kangana opted for a vibrant yellow salwar and layered it with silk brocade. Her beautiful outfit looked similar to that of Tara Sutaria's. The stunning actress opted for a brocade salwar suit and teamed it up with matching pants and navy dupatta. Both Kangana and Tara looked absolutely stunning in their outfits.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 6
    Malaika Arora and Dakota Johnson

    Malaika Arora and Dakota Johnson

    Both Malaika Arora and Dakota Johnson have an amazing and unbeatable sense of style. Both are known to be risk-takers and always experiments with style. Both the actresses opted for a similar crop top and styled it differently. While Arora paired her bralette-style crop top with high-waisted matching black pants and mustard yellow trench, Johnson paired her crop top with a matching tuxedo-waisted maxi skirt and statement earrings.

    Photo Credit : Instagram/Getty Images

  • 6 / 6
    Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt

    Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt

    Both Deepika and Alia have a different sense of style. The stars know to add glam to their style. During a recent promotional event of Chhapaak, Deepika opted for a black and white polka dot outfit and paired it up with black headband and strappy heels. Her look reminded us of Alia Bhatt who also once opted for a black and white polka dot number. She paired her dress with nude high heels.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Best Photos of the Week: Love Aaj Kal poster, Deepika Padukone\'s makeup to Shraddha Kapoor\'s promotional look
Best Photos of the Week: Love Aaj Kal poster, Deepika Padukone's makeup to Shraddha Kapoor's promotional look
Nayanthara’s fashion game is always on point and THESE pictures are a proof; Check it out
Nayanthara’s fashion game is always on point and THESE pictures are a proof; Check it out
Dhanush and wife Aishwarya share a loving bond with their family and THESE pictures are a proof
Dhanush and wife Aishwarya share a loving bond with their family and THESE pictures are a proof
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna Wedding Anniversary: THESE pictures of the couple are all things love
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna Wedding Anniversary: THESE pictures of the couple are all things love
Love Aaj Kal: Arushi Sharma\'s THESE unseen pictures will leave you stunned; Check it out
Love Aaj Kal: Arushi Sharma's THESE unseen pictures will leave you stunned; Check it out
Sara & Kartik to Alia & Ranbir, here\'s a list of rumoured & current couples who are working together in films
Sara & Kartik to Alia & Ranbir, here's a list of rumoured & current couples who are working together in films

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement