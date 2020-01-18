Fashion Wars of the Week: From Deepika, Alia to Kangana, Tara, actresses who wore strikingly similar outfits

1 / 6

Actresses who wore strikingly similar outfits

Fashion plays an important role in the celebrities' life. Speaking about Bollywood and Hollywood celebs, we have many stars who have an impeccable and unbeatable sense of style. Be it during a movie promotional event or red carpet events, celebrities always make sure to put their best fashion foot forward and look their absolute best. Very often, celebrities inspire us by serving stylish looks that become worth noting. However, many times celebs also unknowingly end up picking outfits that other celebrities might have already worn in the past surprising us all. If not exactly the same, some celebs end up wearing strikingly similar outfits. This week, we witnessed a lot of interesting things taking place in Bollywood, as well as Hollywood. Selena Gomez who recently released her new album Rare also graced her movie Dolittle's premiere. The singer and actress' outfit reminded us of Alia Bhatt. That's not all, Deepika who has a history of repeating similar clothes worn by other celebs also ended up picking an outfit similar to that of Bhatt's. Without further ado, let's take a look at celebs who ended up picking outfits similar to another celeb.

Photo Credit : Instagram