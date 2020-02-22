Fashion Wars of the Week: Deepika, Ananya to Taylor, Katy, Stars donned similar outfits; Who wore it better?

1 / 6

Stars who wore similar outfits

Fashion face-offs are a common thing nowadays. Over the years, we have seen many examples of celebrities wearing similar or same ensembles giving us fashion face-off. Not just outfits, at times, celebrities end up sporting exact same accessory. Last week, we had a fashion face-off between Kareena Kapoor Khan and Samantha Akkineni, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. Well, this week, we don't have one or two, but five fashion face-offs, one comprising the Hollywood stars, Taylor Swift and Katy Perry. Speaking about Bollywood, we have Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and more. Without further ado, check out this list of fashion wars and let us know what you think in the comments section below.

Photo Credit : Instagram