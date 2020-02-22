Home
Fashion Wars of the Week: Deepika, Ananya to Taylor, Katy, Stars donned similar outfits; Who wore it better?

Fashion face-offs are a common thing nowadays. Over the years, we have seen many examples of celebrities wearing similar ensembles giving us fashion face-off. Check out this week's fashion wars.
10788 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    Stars who wore similar outfits

    Stars who wore similar outfits

    Fashion face-offs are a common thing nowadays. Over the years, we have seen many examples of celebrities wearing similar or same ensembles giving us fashion face-off. Not just outfits, at times, celebrities end up sporting exact same accessory. Last week, we had a fashion face-off between Kareena Kapoor Khan and Samantha Akkineni, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. Well, this week, we don't have one or two, but five fashion face-offs, one comprising the Hollywood stars, Taylor Swift and Katy Perry. Speaking about Bollywood, we have Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and more. Without further ado, check out this list of fashion wars and let us know what you think in the comments section below.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Deepika Padukone and Kriti Sanon

    Deepika Padukone and Kriti Sanon

    Both Deepika and Kriti have an amazing style sense. Recently, Deepika donned an outfit by Rajesh Pratap Singh. Her look reminded us of Kriti Sanon who wore a similar outfit by the same designer.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan

    Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan

    During Femina Beauty Awards 2020, Ananya Panday stunned in a shimmery purple dress by ace designer Amit Aggarwal. While we loved her look, it also reminded us of Sara Ali Khan who donned a metallic dress during Love Aaj Kal promotions.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 6
    Taylor Swift and Katy Perry

    Taylor Swift and Katy Perry

    When it comes to style, Taylor Swift and Katy Perry both have impeccable style sense. During Taylor's film Cats promotions, she opted for a blush pink metallic animal print dress by Stella McCartney. This week, Katy Perry was spotted wearing the same outfit. Who do you think nailed it?

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 5 / 6
    Alia Bhatt and Mahira Sharma

    Alia Bhatt and Mahira Sharma

    During Bigg Boss 13's finale episode, Mahira Sharma was spotted wearing a breezy blue gown. Her look reminded us of Alia Bhatt who wore a similar looking outfit during an awards show.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 6
    Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday

    Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday

    During Femina Beauty Awards 2020, Ananya wore a beautiful tulle loaded tiered outfit and looked stunning in it. However, her outfit reminded us of Deepika who wore the exact same outfit in a different colour.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

