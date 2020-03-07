Fashion Wars of the Week: From Katrina, Amy to Kareena, Deepika, celebrities who wore similar outfits

1 / 4

Fashion Wars of the Week

Fashion faceoffs are quite common these days. Over the years, we have seen many celebrities wearing the same outfits. If not the same outfits, celebs end up picking a similar looking outfit and style it in different ways. Not just outfits, at times, stars even end up sporting exact same accessory. Speaking about fashion faceoffs, this week on top of our list we have Katrina Kaif and Amy Jackson. Katrina who is known to have an impeccable sense of style was sported wearing a beautiful black bodycon dress from Rosario. Undoubtedly, she looked drop-dead gorgeous. However, her stunning look reminded us of Amy Jackson who donned the same dress a week ago. She absolutely nailed the look and proved she's one hell of a stunner. Apart from Katrina and Amy, here's a list of other celebrities who donned similar outfits.

Photo Credit : Instagram