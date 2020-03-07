Home
Fashion Wars of the Week: From Katrina, Amy to Kareena, Deepika, celebrities who wore similar outfits

Fashion faceoffs are quite common these days. Over the years, we have seen many celebrities wearing the same outfits. If not the same outfits, celebs end up picking a similar looking outfit. Here's a look at this week's fashion faceoffs.
724 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 4
    Fashion faceoffs are quite common these days. Over the years, we have seen many celebrities wearing the same outfits. If not the same outfits, celebs end up picking a similar looking outfit and style it in different ways. Not just outfits, at times, stars even end up sporting exact same accessory. Speaking about fashion faceoffs, this week on top of our list we have Katrina Kaif and Amy Jackson. Katrina who is known to have an impeccable sense of style was sported wearing a beautiful black bodycon dress from Rosario. Undoubtedly, she looked drop-dead gorgeous. However, her stunning look reminded us of Amy Jackson who donned the same dress a week ago. She absolutely nailed the look and proved she's one hell of a stunner. Apart from Katrina and Amy, here's a list of other celebrities who donned similar outfits.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 4
    During a recent event, Katrina donned an orange bodycon dress and looked absolutely stunning in it. Her look reminded us of Kylie Jenner who donned a similar looking outfit. Who do you think looks better?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 4
    Both Kareena and Deepika are well-renowned actresses in their own right. When it comes to style, Katrina and Deepika's style is always on point. Recently, Deepika was spotted wearing a bomber jacket, sports bra, leggings and sneakers. Deepika's bomber jacket surely caught our attention, but it also reminded us of Kareena Kapoor Khan.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 4
    For one of the recent events, Katrina donned a black bodycon dress. Apart from Amy Jackson, her look also reminded us of Sonam K Ahuja. who once donned a similar looking outfit and nailed it. While we think they both pulled off the look with ease, who is your pick?

    Photo Credit : Instagram/viral bhayani

