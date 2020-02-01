/
Fashion wars of the week: From Sara, Aishwarya Rai to Ariana, Deepika, celebs who wore similar outfits
When it comes to fashion, Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities always make sure to put their most fashionable foot forward whether it is for a promotional event or a red carpet event. Today, we bring to you a list of celebs who opted for outfits similar to other divas.
Mumbai
Published: February 1, 2020 01:53 pm
Fashion wars of the week
When it comes to fashion, our Bollywood celebrities always make sure to put their most fashionable foot forward whether it is for a promotional event or a red carpet event. The stars never leave a chance to make heads turn with their stylish appearances. At times, they even opt for a risky outfit. Also at times, both Bollywood and Hollywood stars end up picking up the same outfit but style it in different ways. We have a history of celebs who have worn outfits that have been worn by other celebs already. Last week, the celebrities who ended wearing similar outfits are Kangana Ranaut and Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Sonam K Ahuja, Kiara Advani and Diana Penty, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan. This week was no different! There are celebs who opted for outfits similar to other divas. Take a look at it and let us know what you think about the same in the comments section below.
Photo Credit : Getty Images/Instagram
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Jennifer Lopez
Priyanka Chopra's Grammys look was talk of the town for various reasons. For the big event, Priyanka Chopra stunned in a white outfit that featured an eerily similar neckline to that of JLo's iconic Versace one. Lopez wore the Versace gown twenty years ago at the Grammys red carpet. Both PeeCee and JLo nailed the plunging neckline in their own way. What do you think?
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Kriti Sanon and Katrina Kaif
Kriti is one of the beautiful and stylish actresses of B-town and so is Katrina Kaif. They both have a different sense of style. During a recent event, Katrina was spotted wearing a black and white polka dot shirt which she paired with a leather skirt. Her look reminded us of Kriti Sanon's look who rocked a polka dot dress in her own way.
Photo Credit : Instagram/viral bhayani
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sara Ali Khan
Both Aishwarya Rai and Sara Ali Khan have an amazing sense of style. Be it casuals or going all glamourous, Aishwarya and Sara do it all with ease and perfection. For Love Aaj Kal's promotional event, Sara Ali Khan donned a red and white striped ensemble. Sara's promotional look reminded us of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who opted for a red and white striped off-shoulder dress at Cannes Film Festival.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Ariana Grande and Deepika Padukone
The 7 Rings singer 'Ariana Grande' and the undisputed Queen of Bollywood 'Deepika Padukone' have a different and impeccable sense of style. Recently, Grande graced Grammys Awards show. She opted for a Giambattista Valli number. Her stunning Grammys look reminded us of Deepika Padukone who wore the same outfit in neon green at Cannes Film Festival.
Photo Credit : Getty Images/Instagram
