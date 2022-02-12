Gehraiyaan to Badhaai Do: 5 Romantic movies to watch this Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is near, so what can be better than watching a romantic Bollywood film with your loved one. From Badhaai Do to Gehraiyaan, there are plenty of options to watch movies in the theatre or from the comfort of your couch on OTT. So, if you are confused about what to do this weekend, we are here to help you. Here's the list of the top five romantic Bollywood movies that are perfect to celebrate your love this Valentine's Day.
Atrangi Re is one of the most romantic and incredible films. Helmed by Aanand L. Rai, the film tells the tale of a quirky love triangle between Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Apart from being extremely romantic, the movie introduces us to the concept of paracosmic fantasy, an imaginary world involving deep and complex feelings.
Helmed by Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karva in lead roles. The movie depicts the depths of love, friendship, and modern relationships. Gehraiyaan is a perfect movie to watch on Valentine's day with your loved ones as it will make you dive into the depths of love.
This Vivek Soni's directorial romantic comedy film Meenakshi Sundareshwar features Abhimanyu Dassani and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles. The movie is a story of a newlywed couple who have to live apart from each other owing to professional commitments. Tribulations, trials, and insecurities of a long-distance relationship are the main components of this great love story.
Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao starrer Badhaai Do is finally in the theatres. The movie is directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni and it aims to acquaint us with the concept of lavender marriage.
Shershaah's biggest accomplishment was its efforts to take us back to the most important time of Indian history with terrific actors who drive the way to a rousing ending. The film stars Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra in lead roles and their tremendous chemistry is sure to make you fall in love this Valentine's Day.
