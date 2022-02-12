Gehraiyaan to Badhaai Do: 5 Romantic movies to watch this Valentine's Day

1 / 6

Movies to binge-watch this Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is near, so what can be better than watching a romantic Bollywood film with your loved one. From Badhaai Do to Gehraiyaan, there are plenty of options to watch movies in the theatre or from the comfort of your couch on OTT. So, if you are confused about what to do this weekend, we are here to help you. Here's the list of the top five romantic Bollywood movies that are perfect to celebrate your love this Valentine's Day.

Photo Credit : Deepika Padukone's Instagram