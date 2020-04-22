/
Here is Deepika Padukone's unique collection of earrings that you would want to steal right away; See PHOTOS
Deepika Padukone is a true blue fashionista and makes sure to turn heads whenever she makes an appearance. Today, we have for you the diva's collection of earrings which you would love to add to your collection!
Deepika Padukone's fantastic collection of earrings
The first thing that comes to one's mind is when someone names Deepika Padukone is an ultimate stunner. With a career span of over a decade, the actress has not only made her mark in the industry and among the hearts of the audiences but has also widely changed the perspective of female characters in movies. From her path-breaking roles like Veronica in Cocktail, Piku, Naina in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani who dares to take a random trip with a group of strangers to an acid attack survivor in Chhapaak, she has proved her versatility and talent with immense grace. The Om Shanti Om star has never failed in impressing the audience with her on-screen as well as off-screen persona. She comes across as a truly genuine and modest person which makes her so relatable and popular amidst everyone. Apart from her phenomenal on-screen work, Padukone is also extremely outspoken and passionate about causes like Mental Health and Feminism. Giving her take on the topic, she once said, "New feminism isn't about being aggressive; it's about reaching the top yet being soft. It's about being you — feminine, strong and full of will power.” In a 2015 interview, Deepika spoke about her personal experience of overcoming depression and in October that year, she formed a foundation to create awareness on mental health in India, named The Live Love Laugh Foundation! The actress has also collaborated with a fashion portal to launch her clothing line. She is also a true blue fashionista and makes some of the most breathtaking appearances at events, parties, red carpets and social gatherings. She has her style game on point and there is no denying that. Deepika has also proved her acting chops in the west with xXx: Return of Xander Cage. The actress has flaunted her confidence and poise at the Cannes Film Festival in the most mesmerising avatars. On the other hand, her husband and actor Ranveer Singh is well known for his quirky looks that take over the internet and make headlines! Do you ever wonder if the diva gets influenced by his style? Here's what she had to say, "I wear a white shirt and blue jeans and everyone's like so boring, why can't she try something fun. And then when I try something fun they are like oh now she's trying to be like her husband. She should just stick to doing the classic stuff that she always does. What do you want?" The actress is also a big-time ethnic fan and pulls off traditional looks like no one else. From a saree, churidar, simple salwar kameez to heavily embellished lehengas, she personifies grace and beauty. Today we bring to you a collection of some of her best jhumkas and earrings which you would like to steal.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
At Chhapaak music launch event
The actress opted for a pair of long silver dangle earrings to complete this stunning look.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Stunning and how!
Deepika's this stunning Sabyasachi saree look paired up with a pair of teal, long dangle earrings won over the fashion world!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Pulling off a yellow saree like a queen
Deepika Padukone’s Anamika Khanna saree is a winner for sure. However, Padukone styled her look with a pair of chunky earrings which surely stole the show.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Making heads turn
Isn't this chunky pair of earrings something you would surely like to own?
Photo Credit : Instagram
Simply pretty
She not only carries off the heavy ethnic earrings but also does complete justice to a simple yet classic pair of pearl earrings.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Pink never looked so good!
While we sit here wondering if we should opt for that pink outfit, Mrs Padukone pulls it off like a boss! Along with a pink maxi dress, large and chunky bangles and long heavy earrings also by the designer made a statement and added to her look considerably, giving it a boho twist.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Her red pantsuit look will remind you of Ranveer Singh
This look had brought a storm on the internet as DP opted for a relaxed pantsuit featuring a single-breasted oversized blazer teamed up with a pair of relaxed pants. She styled her look with hoop earrings and multi-layered chains which surely stole the show!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
In love with these earrings
We love this look! What about you?
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
