Deepika Padukone's STUNNING ramp appearances

Deepika Padukone is the apt epitome of beauty and versatility. From walking the international red carpets to starting up her foundation and many other impeccable achievements, she is a queen in all rights. She has starred opposite Dwayne Johnson in xXx: Return of Xander Cage and received humongous critical acclaim for her role as Serena Unger. The Chhapaak actress has also walked the international red-carpet multiple times and always aced her glam look. From the Paris Fashion Week to Cannes Film Festival and the MET Gala, Deepika always made heads turn with her super stylish and glam avatar. The actress also has a great sense of style and fashion. Be it her airport looks, red carpets, parties or a casual outing, Deepika always leaves us stunned with her fashion game. She is a true blue fashionista and a bonafide diva. She also rules the ramp whenever she walks on it. Deepika never fails to leave us speechless with her stunning red carpet looks. Speaking of that, check out some of her most amazing red carpet looks right away!

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani