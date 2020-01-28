Home
/
Photos
/
Deepika Padukone
/
The Intern to Laal Singh Chaddha: 5 upcoming Bollywood remakes of Hollywood movies you should watch out for

The Intern to Laal Singh Chaddha: 5 upcoming Bollywood remakes of Hollywood movies you should watch out for

Bollywood has always taken inspiration from Hollywood as well as the South industry. Today, we bring to you a list of upcoming Bollywood remakes of Hollywood movies.
2244 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    Upcoming Bollywood remakes of Hollywood movies

    Upcoming Bollywood remakes of Hollywood movies

    Bollywood has always taken inspiration from Hollywood as well as the South industry. There are plenty of remakes in Bollywood. Speaking about Bollywood remakes of South Indian movies, we have Bachchan Pandey, Jersey, Laxmmi Bomb and Tadap coming up. Also recently, it was announced that Deepika is teaming up with Rishi Kapoor for an upcoming project. She will be collaborating with her ex-beau Ranbir Kapoor's father in the remake of Hollywood movie 'The Intern'. The movie starred Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway. Sharing the news with everyone, Deepika also revealed that she will be producing the film with Sunir Kheterpal. The Intern is slated to hit the theatre screens in 2021. In the past, we have seen Bollywood getting inspired by several Hollywood movies. Some of the best remakes of Hollywood movies we have seen so far include Ghajini, Baazigar, Chachi 420, Life in a Metro and more. Today, we bring to you a list of upcoming Bollywood remakes of Hollywood movies.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    The Intern

    The Intern

    Announcing her upcoming project, Deepika wrote, "Thrilled to present my next! The Indian adaptation of #TheIntern A 2021 release!" Deepika and Rishi Kapoor earlier shared screen space with each other in Love Aaj Kal. This will be their second collaboration.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Dil Bechara

    Dil Bechara

    Dil Bechara is a remake of Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley starrer The Fault In Our Stars. Dil Bechara will star Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Laal Singh Chaddha

    Laal Singh Chaddha

    Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha has been creating buzz for a long time now. The same is a remake of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. Recently, Aamir Khan announced that they shifted the release date to avoid a clash with Akshay Kumar's upcoming film.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 6
    The Girl On The Train

    The Girl On The Train

    Parineeti Chopra is prepping hard for her next which is a psychological thriller 'The Girl On The Train". It is a remake of Hollywood film which starred Emily Blunt, Justin Theroux, Luke Evans and Rebecca Ferguson. The posters from Parineeti starrer created a lot of buzz on social media.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 6
    Rambo

    Rambo

    Tiger Shroff is gearing for his upcoming film 'Rambo' which is a remake of Hollywood movie of the same name. Rambo starred Sylvester Stallone and was a big hit.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Mouni Roy looks ravishing in black and THESE pictures are a proof
Mouni Roy looks ravishing in black and THESE pictures are a proof
Nora Fatehi: Here are 5 reasons why Street Dancer 3D actress is considered as the Dancing Queen of Bollywood
Nora Fatehi: Here are 5 reasons why Street Dancer 3D actress is considered as the Dancing Queen of Bollywood
PHOTOS: Bobby Deol\'s son Aryaman is one handsome star kid and here\'s proof; Check it out
PHOTOS: Bobby Deol's son Aryaman is one handsome star kid and here's proof; Check it out
Shruti Haasan Birthday Special: The Laabam star\'s amazing tattoos DECODED
Shruti Haasan Birthday Special: The Laabam star's amazing tattoos DECODED
Nora Fatehi: From Aditya Roy Kapur to Ayushmann Khurrana, 5 actors the actress should work opposite
Nora Fatehi: From Aditya Roy Kapur to Ayushmann Khurrana, 5 actors the actress should work opposite
Nayanthara is a beauty in white and THESE pictures will leave you amazed; Check it out
Nayanthara is a beauty in white and THESE pictures will leave you amazed; Check it out

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement