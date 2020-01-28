The Intern to Laal Singh Chaddha: 5 upcoming Bollywood remakes of Hollywood movies you should watch out for

1 / 6

Upcoming Bollywood remakes of Hollywood movies

Bollywood has always taken inspiration from Hollywood as well as the South industry. There are plenty of remakes in Bollywood. Speaking about Bollywood remakes of South Indian movies, we have Bachchan Pandey, Jersey, Laxmmi Bomb and Tadap coming up. Also recently, it was announced that Deepika is teaming up with Rishi Kapoor for an upcoming project. She will be collaborating with her ex-beau Ranbir Kapoor's father in the remake of Hollywood movie 'The Intern'. The movie starred Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway. Sharing the news with everyone, Deepika also revealed that she will be producing the film with Sunir Kheterpal. The Intern is slated to hit the theatre screens in 2021. In the past, we have seen Bollywood getting inspired by several Hollywood movies. Some of the best remakes of Hollywood movies we have seen so far include Ghajini, Baazigar, Chachi 420, Life in a Metro and more. Today, we bring to you a list of upcoming Bollywood remakes of Hollywood movies.

