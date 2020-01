1 / 6

Bollywood actresses who shared their experience of working in films after marriage

Kareena Kapoor Khan has proved that she is an unbeatable star at the box office with Good Newwz yet again. Apart from being one of the most bankable stars in B-town despite facing tough competition from newbies, Kareena has managed to be a part of one of the best movies in 2019; her upcoming projects Takht and Angrezi Madam are movies everyone is looking forward to. Over the time, young actors from Sidharth Malhotra to Kartik Aaryan have revealed how much they love the actress and that she was their celebrity crush while growing up. On her recent radio show, the actress was seen interviewing her mother-in-law and former actress Sharmila Tagore about life of an actor post marriage and children. The veteran shared how the support of their better half is important in order to keep things sorted at home. Today, check out the things Bollywood actors shared about working in Bollywood post marriage.

