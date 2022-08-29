Kartik Aaryan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood actors who are avid sports person in real life

Sports and fitness have gone hand in hand since inception and we have quite a few fitness lovers in Bollywood, who have been avid sports people in real life. And their involvement in sports did not stop at just passion; they have represented their country and state as well. The industry is filled with multifaceted talents and this sporty past of these hustlers have helped them bring that discipline and determination to never stop. As India celebrates National Sports Day on August 29, here are some of the actors and their favourite sports that they have been following since their younger days.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Fitness and sports are almost synonymous with Deepika Padukone. A National level badminton player, Deepika’s fondness for the sport has been quite evident. And why not, she being the daughter of Prakash Padukone, one of the badminton legends that India has had, the sport runs in her DNA. Ace badminton player PV Sindhu, who has played friendly matches with Deepika, feels the actor would’ve had a great career in badminton.
Ranbir Kapoor’s love for football has been spoken about at length, not just by his fans but also by himself. He is one who made the jersey number 8 cooler and football as a sport hotter. The actor has played many friendly matches for his team, All Stars Football Club, also known as ASFC. His love for football has been since his childhood and he was also a part of the school football team.
All Stars Football Club, also known as ASFC, matches are the place where you can see your favourite stars in the most competitive mood. And Kartik Aaryan, who is also a part of the team, gets one of the loudest cheers. The actor has revealed that his love for sports started from school. He was so passionate about sports that he used to bunk classes to play football with his friends. He once revealed that his favourite team is Real Madrid.
Taapsee Pannu recently played the role of Mithali Raj, the ex-captain of Indian Women’s cricket team, and the actor has spoken at length about her love for the sport. But it is a lesser-known fact about her that she is quite well versed at playing Squash. She has also mentioned that Squash is her way to stay fit, not just physically but also mentally. She was also seen portraying the role of a sprinter in her movie Rashmi Rocket.