Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone: B-town actresses who have worked in South films

Several Bollywood divas have established a significant mark in the Hindi film industry with their acting skills. Apart from wooing the audience in B-town, some glamorous actresses have also gone down South to boost their fan following. These Bollywood divas have won several hearts with their charm and acting skills in Tollywood films. Here's a look at B-town actresses who have done movies in the South Indian film industry as well.
Photo Credit : Deepika Padukone's Instagram
Actress Priyanka Chopra is always making headlines for her phenomenal acting. She has done several projects not only in Bollywood but in Hollywood as well. However, not many know that the leading actress of Bollywood made her acting debut with the Tamil film Thamizhan in 2002.
Photo Credit : Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
The most successful actress of Bollywood who made several hearts fall in love with her acting didn't have a great start in Hindi cinema. However, her debut in Telugu with the movie Malliswari opposite Venkatesh truly charmed the audience.
Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif's Instagram
From winning the Miss World title to becoming one of the most successful actresses in Indian cinema, Aishwarya has come a long way. The actress made her debut in K-town with the film Iruvar.
Photo Credit : Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram
Deepika Padukone was a successful actress in Bollywood when she entered the South. She got an opportunity to share the screen with Rajinikanth in Kollywood. The actress did a tremendous job in the film Kochadaiiyaan which was an animated movie.
Kriti Sanon who made her Bollywood debut with Heropanti opposite Tiger Shroff has worked in the South industry as well. She has starred in Tamil movies like Nenokkadine and Dochay.
Photo Credit : Kriti Sanon's Instagram