Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone: B-town actresses who have worked in South films

Published on Apr 06, 2022 09:49 PM IST   |  492
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 6
    Bollywood divas who have done movies in South

    Bollywood divas who have done movies in South

    Several Bollywood divas have established a significant mark in the Hindi film industry with their acting skills. Apart from wooing the audience in B-town, some glamorous actresses have also gone down South to boost their fan following. These Bollywood divas have won several hearts with their charm and acting skills in Tollywood films. Here's a look at B-town actresses who have done movies in the South Indian film industry as well.

    Photo Credit : Deepika Padukone's Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Priyanka Chopra

    Priyanka Chopra

    Actress Priyanka Chopra is always making headlines for her phenomenal acting. She has done several projects not only in Bollywood but in Hollywood as well. However, not many know that the leading actress of Bollywood made her acting debut with the Tamil film Thamizhan in 2002.

    Photo Credit : Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Katrina Kaif

    Katrina Kaif

    The most successful actress of Bollywood who made several hearts fall in love with her acting didn't have a great start in Hindi cinema. However, her debut in Telugu with the movie Malliswari opposite Venkatesh truly charmed the audience.

    Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif's Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

    From winning the Miss World title to becoming one of the most successful actresses in Indian cinema, Aishwarya has come a long way. The actress made her debut in K-town with the film Iruvar.

    Photo Credit : Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 6
    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone was a successful actress in Bollywood when she entered the South. She got an opportunity to share the screen with Rajinikanth in Kollywood. The actress did a tremendous job in the film Kochadaiiyaan which was an animated movie.

    Photo Credit : Deepika Padukone's Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Kriti Sanon

    Kriti Sanon

    Kriti Sanon who made her Bollywood debut with Heropanti opposite Tiger Shroff has worked in the South industry as well. She has starred in Tamil movies like Nenokkadine and Dochay.

    Photo Credit : Kriti Sanon's Instagram