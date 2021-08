1 / 6

Period films that are huge commercial successes

Bollywood movies provide the audience with a lot of entertainment, as they come up with some amazing fiction scripts and showcase these stories with twists and turns. But, Bollywood is even better at depicting events that have taken place in real-life. Period dramas is one of Bollywood industry’s biggest fortes. From studying in detail about the things that have happened in the past to casting the best actors suited for the character, Bollywood period dramas never fail to entertain and provide knowledge to the audience, who whole-heartedly accept these movies at the box-office. Here are Bollywood period dramas that have done well and went ahead to become commercial successes. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : YouTube