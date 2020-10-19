Navratri 2020: Deepika, Ranveer to Aishwarya, Salman: ICONIC onscreen dandiya looks to steal from B town stars

1 / 9

Garba looks feat Bollywood actors

Despite the lockdown, the festival season has begun! Devotees are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to celebrating Navratri. The nine days of the festival have different colours assigned to them and we are drolling over last years traditional looks donned by several celebrities for each colour! As we all know the 9 different colours have different significance. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion. People worship nine incarnations of goddess Durga for all the 9 days of Navratri. One of the major things followers of the festival miss are the amazing garba nights. Apart from worshipping Goddess Durga and keeping fasts, the other highlight of Navratri is playing Garba and dandiya in honour of the Goddess. These traditional dance forms originated from the state of Gujarat. However, the modern forms dandiya raas and Garba have gained popularity amongst the younger generation, not only worldwide. Most women wear beautiful and heavy chaniya cholis with a lot of beautiful embroideries and mirror work on it. We all love getting dressed up but more than that we love Garba. Navratri is incomplete without Garba and we all want to show off our dancing skills. But not all of us are skilled enough to wear a heavy chaniya choli and do the Garba. Of course, we cannot forget the Bollywood groovy songs which often become dandiya anthems all over the country. Today take a look at some of the most stylish dandiya looks you can steal from Bollywood actors who aced that look on screen.

Photo Credit : Youtube