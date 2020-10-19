/
/
/
Navratri 2020: Deepika, Ranveer to Aishwarya, Salman: ICONIC onscreen dandiya looks to steal from B town stars
Navratri 2020: Deepika, Ranveer to Aishwarya, Salman: ICONIC onscreen dandiya looks to steal from B town stars
Take cues from Bollywood actors on how to look perfect this Navratri with their on screen Garba looks. From Salman Khan to Deepika Padukone, check them out.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
15264 reads
Mumbai
Updated: October 19, 2020 03:35 pm
-
1 / 9
-
2 / 9
-
3 / 9
-
4 / 9
-
5 / 9
-
6 / 9
-
7 / 9
-
8 / 9
-
9 / 9