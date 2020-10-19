Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Deepika Padukone
/
Navratri 2020: Deepika, Ranveer to Aishwarya, Salman: ICONIC onscreen dandiya looks to steal from B town stars

Navratri 2020: Deepika, Ranveer to Aishwarya, Salman: ICONIC onscreen dandiya looks to steal from B town stars

Take cues from Bollywood actors on how to look perfect this Navratri with their on screen Garba looks. From Salman Khan to Deepika Padukone, check them out.
15264 reads Mumbai Updated: October 19, 2020 03:35 pm
  • 1 / 9
    Garba looks feat Bollywood actors

    Garba looks feat Bollywood actors

    Despite the lockdown, the festival season has begun! Devotees are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to celebrating Navratri. The nine days of the festival have different colours assigned to them and we are drolling over last years traditional looks donned by several celebrities for each colour! As we all know the 9 different colours have different significance. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion. People worship nine incarnations of goddess Durga for all the 9 days of Navratri. One of the major things followers of the festival miss are the amazing garba nights. Apart from worshipping Goddess Durga and keeping fasts, the other highlight of Navratri is playing Garba and dandiya in honour of the Goddess. These traditional dance forms originated from the state of Gujarat. However, the modern forms dandiya raas and Garba have gained popularity amongst the younger generation, not only worldwide. Most women wear beautiful and heavy chaniya cholis with a lot of beautiful embroideries and mirror work on it. We all love getting dressed up but more than that we love Garba. Navratri is incomplete without Garba and we all want to show off our dancing skills. But not all of us are skilled enough to wear a heavy chaniya choli and do the Garba. Of course, we cannot forget the Bollywood groovy songs which often become dandiya anthems all over the country. Today take a look at some of the most stylish dandiya looks you can steal from Bollywood actors who aced that look on screen.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 2 / 9
    Mahira Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

    Mahira Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

    Add a tie dye dupatta guys to your white shirt look while the ladies can opt for a crop top and skirt with their dupatta neatly tied at one end.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 3 / 9
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan went fully traditional for her Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam outfits for garba.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 4 / 9
    Kritika Kamra and Jackky Bhagnani

    Kritika Kamra and Jackky Bhagnani

    Kritika Kamra and Jackky Bhagnani optef for modern versions of Garba outfits for their movie Mitron.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 5 / 9
    Rajkummar Rao and Amrita Puri

    Rajkummar Rao and Amrita Puri

    Rajkummar Rao and Amrita Puri would have got the best dressed award for their Garba look in the movie Kai Po Che.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 9
    Warina Hussain and Ayush Sharma

    Warina Hussain and Ayush Sharma

    Warina Hussain and Ayush Sharma outifts consisted of modern light weight Chaniya Choli and the actor looked stunning in a black look with a traditional short jacket.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 7 / 9
    Mouni Roy

    Mouni Roy

    Mouni Roy looked divine in her Garba look for the movie Made in China.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 8 / 9
    Salman Khan

    Salman Khan

    One cannot miss his body hugging sleeveles jacket look from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam..

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 9 / 9
    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's looks in the movie Ramleela were a potrayal of their rowdy love and utmost stylish statements in terms of the ethnic Gujurati looks.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement