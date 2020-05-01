/
From Padmaavat's Jauhar to Kabir Singh's slap, here are the MOST controversial scenes of Bollywood films
Bollywood and controversies go hand in hand. Be it controversies related to a Bollywood star or their films and more, controversies are a part of B-town and they always create a lot of buzz. Today, we take a look at some of the most controversial scenes of Bollywood films.
Controversial scenes of Bollywood films
Bollywood and controversies go hand in hand. Be it controversies related to a Bollywood star or their films and more, controversies are a part of B-town and they always create a lot of buzz. Speaking about controversies surrounding a scene in a movie, very often many scenes from movies have made headlines for various reasons. At times, a particular scene has also been demanded to be removed from the film. Starting with one of the most controversial scenes is from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat which starred Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. The actors did a commendable job in the film. However, before hitting the big screens, Padmaavat was a part of many controversies. Post the release of the film, the Jauhar scene from Padmaavat created a lot of buzz. Many people slammed Bhansali for glorifying jauhar (self-immolation) Veere Di Wedding actress Swara Bhasker also shared her opinion on the same. Speaking of that, find out more how Deepika Padukone reacted on it, and also other scenes from Bollywood movies that resulted in controversies.
Padmaavat
Apart from Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Deepika Padukone was also called out for the same. The actress defended herself by saying it doesn't make sense to question the scene, as it was a part of the story.
Kabir Singh
Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh starrer Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani was a huge hit among the masses. However, it also was a part of huge controversies and one being the slap scene. In the movie, Shahid Kapoor's character Kabir Singh slaps Preeti out of rage (played by Kiara Advani) and it wasn't taken well by many. Sandeep defended the scene saying, "...why is only Kabir slapping his girlfriend Preeti being talked about? What about the fact that she too slaps him back? It works both ways."
Pati, Patni Aur Woh
Pati, Patni Aur Woh starred Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, and Bhumi Pednekar. When the trailer was dropped, Kartik Aaryan and the company received a lot of backlash for the actor's monologue in the movie. After receiving backlash, Kartik's marital rape monologue was removed from the film.
Gully Boy
Gully Boy starrer Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt was a huge hit. The movie didn't create any controversy when it released. However, post Kabir Singh's slap controversy, many called out a scene from Gully Boy in which Alia Bhatt's character Safeena hits a girl and smashes a bottle on her head. Many mentioned Safeena was more abusive than Kabir Singh. However, many mentioned how comparing Safeena to Kabir Singh isn't fair and logical.
PK
PK starred Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma. Aamir and Anushka Sharma who were seen in a different avatar were praised for their performance in the same. The poster of the film also created quite a buzz. Speaking about the controversial scene, in one particular scene Aamir Khan's character comes across a man who is playing the character of Lord Shiva. PK notices him and locks him up in the bathroom. This scene created a lot of buzz as many believed it hurt the sentiments of religious people.
