From Padmaavat's Jauhar to Kabir Singh's slap, here are the MOST controversial scenes of Bollywood films

Controversial scenes of Bollywood films

Bollywood and controversies go hand in hand. Be it controversies related to a Bollywood star or their films and more, controversies are a part of B-town and they always create a lot of buzz. Speaking about controversies surrounding a scene in a movie, very often many scenes from movies have made headlines for various reasons. At times, a particular scene has also been demanded to be removed from the film. Starting with one of the most controversial scenes is from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat which starred Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. The actors did a commendable job in the film. However, before hitting the big screens, Padmaavat was a part of many controversies. Post the release of the film, the Jauhar scene from Padmaavat created a lot of buzz. Many people slammed Bhansali for glorifying jauhar (self-immolation) Veere Di Wedding actress Swara Bhasker also shared her opinion on the same. Speaking of that, find out more how Deepika Padukone reacted on it, and also other scenes from Bollywood movies that resulted in controversies.

Photo Credit : Youtube