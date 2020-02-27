Paris Fashion Week to Cannes Film Festival: 5 times Deepika Padukone ruled the international red carpet

1 / 6

Deepika Padukone's stunning international red carpet looks

Deepika Padukone is a bonafide diva and there is no denying that. The Om Shanti Om debutante has made her mark in the industry and created a niche for herself with some terrific films and performances in films like Bajirao mastani, Padmaavat, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Cocktail to name a few. She has made her way into the hearts of people and never fails to impress with her versatile talent and impeccable beauty. Not only in B Town, but Deepika has also established a name for herself in the west. She has starred opposite Dwayne Johnson in xXx: Return of Xander Cage and received humongous critical acclaim for her role as Serena Unger. The Happy New Year actress has also walked the international red-carpet multiple times and always aced her glam look. From the Paris Fashion Week to Cannes Film Festival and the MET Gala, Deepika always made heads turn with her super stylish and glam avatar. On that note, check out a list of the times she made stunning appearances on the international platform and aced her style game.

Photo Credit : Getty Images