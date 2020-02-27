Home
/
Photos
/
Deepika Padukone
/
Paris Fashion Week to Cannes Film Festival: 5 times Deepika Padukone ruled the international red carpet

Paris Fashion Week to Cannes Film Festival: 5 times Deepika Padukone ruled the international red carpet

Deepika Padukone is a stunner and a true-blue fashionista. She never fails to impress with her glam looks. Check out times when she absolutely nailed her looks on international red carpets.
2027 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    Deepika Padukone's stunning international red carpet looks

    Deepika Padukone's stunning international red carpet looks

    Deepika Padukone is a bonafide diva and there is no denying that. The Om Shanti Om debutante has made her mark in the industry and created a niche for herself with some terrific films and performances in films like Bajirao mastani, Padmaavat, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Cocktail to name a few. She has made her way into the hearts of people and never fails to impress with her versatile talent and impeccable beauty. Not only in B Town, but Deepika has also established a name for herself in the west. She has starred opposite Dwayne Johnson in xXx: Return of Xander Cage and received humongous critical acclaim for her role as Serena Unger. The Happy New Year actress has also walked the international red-carpet multiple times and always aced her glam look. From the Paris Fashion Week to Cannes Film Festival and the MET Gala, Deepika always made heads turn with her super stylish and glam avatar. On that note, check out a list of the times she made stunning appearances on the international platform and aced her style game.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 6
    Paris Fashion Week

    Paris Fashion Week

    Deepika left everyone speechless with her appearance at the Paris Fashion Week in September, 2019. The actress donned a splendid Dior couture gown for the show.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 3 / 6
    Screening of Pain and Glory at 72nd Cannes Film Festival

    Screening of Pain and Glory at 72nd Cannes Film Festival

    Deepika Padukone attended the screening of Pain and Glory during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival in May 2019 in Cannes Film Festival in a gorgeous Giambattista Valli lime green dress with excessive tulle.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 6
    MET Gala 2019

    MET Gala 2019

    Deepika Padukone stunned in a custom Zac Posen metallic pink lurex jacquard gown. she styled her hair in a bouffant and jazzed up her hairdo with a metallic headband.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 5 / 6
    Screening of Ash Is The Purest White at the 71st Cannes Film festival

    Screening of Ash Is The Purest White at the 71st Cannes Film festival

    For the screening of Ash Is The Purest White at the 71st Cannes Film Festival, Deepika made a quirky yet stylish statement as she opted for an avant-garde Ashi Studio dress.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 6 / 6
    Met Gala 2018

    Met Gala 2018

    Deepika Padukone stunned in red as she attended the Met Gala in May 2018 wearing a red voluminous gown by Prabal Gurung, which she accessorized with long earrings and slicked back hair style.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Taylor Swift starrer The Man Video: Dwayne Johnson to her dig at Scooter Braun, 5 things that won our hearts
Taylor Swift starrer The Man Video: Dwayne Johnson to her dig at Scooter Braun, 5 things that won our hearts
Eminem\'s daughter Hailie Jade\'s beauty will leave you spellbound; Take a look
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade's beauty will leave you spellbound; Take a look
PHOTOS: Surbhi Jyoti\'s beauty looks will leave you amazed; Check it out
PHOTOS: Surbhi Jyoti's beauty looks will leave you amazed; Check it out
Ranbir Kapoor to Vidyut Jamwal: Shruti Haasan’s link ups rumours with THESE actors will surprise you
Ranbir Kapoor to Vidyut Jamwal: Shruti Haasan’s link ups rumours with THESE actors will surprise you
Then and Now: Nayanthara to Samantha Akkineni, Transformation of THESE South beauties will make your jaws drop
Then and Now: Nayanthara to Samantha Akkineni, Transformation of THESE South beauties will make your jaws drop
PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri\'s elder son Aryan Khan is the BEST big brother to AbRam; Check it out
PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's elder son Aryan Khan is the BEST big brother to AbRam; Check it out

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement