PHOTOS: 6 Times Deepika Padukone effortlessly pulled off thigh high slit dresses
Deepika Padukone is one of the most successful actresses of Bollywood. Deepika is also known for her style. Over the years, she has pulled off many thigh-high slit dresses with ease and perfection. Check it out!
Pinkvilla Desk
Mumbai
Published: March 2, 2020 02:20 pm
Deepika Padukone's stunning looks
Deepika Padukone is one of the successful actresses of Bollywood. Over the years, she has delivered commendable performances in some of the greatest films. Apart from being an actress and producer, Deepika is also known for her style. Anyone who has been following her since the beginning of her career would know that she has served several stunning looks and made us fall in love with her. Deepika is one such actress who experiments and adds her personal touch to trends. Though she is often trolled for her choice of style, she never stops being herself and wears whatever she loves! Be it rocking a casual look or slaying it in monochromes and stripes to pulling a traditional look and making heads turn with her airport looks, Deepika is always dressed to the nines. Over the years, she has pulled off many thigh-high slit dresses with ease and perfection. And today, we have compiled a list of the same. Have a look and let us know which one is your favourite in the comments section below.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
One hell of a stunner
Dressed in a beautiful red dress which features a thigh high slit, Deepika is looking absolutely gorgeous.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Looking ravishing
For an awards show, Deepika donned a metallic thigh high slit dress and looked ravishing in it. She rounded up her entire stylish look with matching high heels and pearl earrings.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Stunning as always
This look is one of our favourites!
Photo Credit : Getty Images
That look though!
For Lux Golden Rose Awards, Deepika opted for a Ralph and Russo grey thigh-high slit gown. Without any doubt, she looked stunning in it.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Her MET Gala look
In 2018, Deepika made an appearance at the MET Gala red carpet event. She donned a beautiful red Prabal Gurung gown which featured a thigh high slit and nailed it.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Slaying it
The Padmaavat actress' appearance at the Cannes Film Festival is always to look out for! During one of her red carpet appearance at Cannes, she donned a green gown which had a thigh-high slit and slayed it.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
