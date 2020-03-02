PHOTOS: 6 Times Deepika Padukone effortlessly pulled off thigh high slit dresses

1 / 7

Deepika Padukone's stunning looks

Deepika Padukone is one of the successful actresses of Bollywood. Over the years, she has delivered commendable performances in some of the greatest films. Apart from being an actress and producer, Deepika is also known for her style. Anyone who has been following her since the beginning of her career would know that she has served several stunning looks and made us fall in love with her. Deepika is one such actress who experiments and adds her personal touch to trends. Though she is often trolled for her choice of style, she never stops being herself and wears whatever she loves! Be it rocking a casual look or slaying it in monochromes and stripes to pulling a traditional look and making heads turn with her airport looks, Deepika is always dressed to the nines. Over the years, she has pulled off many thigh-high slit dresses with ease and perfection. And today, we have compiled a list of the same. Have a look and let us know which one is your favourite in the comments section below.

Photo Credit : Getty Images