Deepika Padukone in floral sarees

Deepika Padukone is one of the most popular actresses of Bollywood. She has successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry. Deepika made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan and later it was no turning back for the actress. She went on to star in many films and today, she is known as one of the highest-paid actresses of Bollywood. The actress was last seen in Chhapaak. She delivered a remarkable performance in it. She often creates buzz due to her upcoming films. For the uninitiated, up next, she will be seen opposite Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in an untitled film. She has also signed a film opposite Prabhas. Other than that, she will also be seen in the remake of Robert De Niro and Anne Hathway starrer The Intern. Apart from her movies, Deepika has always created buzz due to her stylish looks. She is known to have an impeccable sense of style. From rocking a casual avatar to slaying in traditionals, Deepika knows how to stun and impress. She has worn every kind of saree over the years. Also, she has managed to look breathtaking in every saree she has worn be it floral or plain sarees and more. The actress' love for floral print is well-known. She has been spotted wearing floral outfits multiple times. Time and again, she has made heads turn with her stylish appearance in a floral saree. Speaking of that, here are a few ravishing looks of the Chhapaak actress in a floral saree.

Photo Credit : Shaleena Nathani Instagram