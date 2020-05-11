Advertisement
PHOTOS: From Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor; Check out father and daughter duos of Bollywood

From Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Janvhi Kapoor and other actresses, we rounded up a list of Bollywood actresses and their fathers. Take a look!
3403 reads Mumbai Updated: May 11, 2020 01:54 pm
  • 1 / 15
    Deepika Padukone and Prakash Padukone

    Deepika Padukone and Prakash Padukone

    As much as we love the on screen jodis of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar, among other actors, we equally love the off screen jodis of SRK and Gauri, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, among others. But amidst all the jodis, one jodi that also deserves a special mention is actresses and their fathers. Yes, though we don’t snap, for instance, Deepika Padukone with her father or Janhvi and Boney that often, but whenever we do so, it is always a delight to watch the father and daughter duo. And so, now that all of us are in quarantine due to the Coronavirus pandemic, we decided to bring together photos of Bollywood actresses and their fathers so that all Bollywood lovers could cherish the unseen photos. From Deepika Padukone and Prakash Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Mahesh Bahtt, Janhvi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Randhir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and father among others, here is a list of our favorite father-daughter duo of Bollywood. Well, we all see actresses sharing their own selfies and workout videos on social media, but it are not every day that the actresses dedicate a social media post for their fathers but when they do so, it is emotional.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 15
    Kareena Kapoor Khan and Randhir Kapoor

    Kareena Kapoor Khan and Randhir Kapoor

    Kareena Kapoor Khan is extremely attached to her father Randhir Kapoor and often, she shares unseen photos of her father on Instagram

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 15
    Alia Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt

    We all know that Alia Bhatt shares an amazing rapport with her father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and for the first time, Alia will be directed by daddy in Sadak 2

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 15
    Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan

    Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan

    Sara Ali Khan calls Saif Ali Khan 'Abba' and when the two appeared together on Karan Johar's chat show - Koffee With Karan, we got a closer look at their fun relationship

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 15
    Janhvi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor

    Janhvi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor

    Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor shares a friendly rapport with daddy Boney Kapoor and often, whenever she is snapped at the airport with Boney, we totally love their photos.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 15
    Sonakshi Sinha and Shatughan Sinha

    Sonakshi Sinha and Shatughan Sinha

    Sonakshi Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha are one of the most adorable father daughter duo of Bollywood

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 15
    Kriti Sanon and Rahul Sanon

    Kriti Sanon and Rahul Sanon

    Heropanti actress Kriti Sanon's biggest inspiration has been her father Rahul Sanon

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 15
    Disha Patani and father Jagdish Singh Patani

    Disha Patani and father Jagdish Singh Patani

    Although Disha Patani lives alone in Mumbai but the actress often shares photos with her family

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 15
    Shraddha Kapoor and Shakti Kapoor

    Shraddha Kapoor and Shakti Kapoor

    Aashiqui 2 actress Shraddha Kapoor's bond with Shakti Kapoor is beautiful and on various occasions, Shraddha has said that her father is her role model

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 15
    Jacqueline Fernandez and Elroy Fernandez

    Jacqueline Fernandez and Elroy Fernandez

    Jacqueline Fernandez's bond with father Elroy Fernandez is not a secret because this Kick actress often shares fun and candid photos with her father. From vacationing together to watching movies and playing games, we totally love Jacqueline and her father's rapport.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 15
    Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor

    Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor

    One of the coolest father daughter duo of Bollywood are unarguably, Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor and on various occasions, this Neerja actress has said that she has learnt a lot from her father

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 15
    Ananya Panday and Chunky Panday

    Ananya Panday and Chunky Panday

    Student of the year 2 actress Ananya Panday and Chunky Panday are one of the coolest father-daughter duo of Bollywood

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 15
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and late Krishnaraj Rai

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and late Krishnaraj Rai

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was extremely attached to father Krishnaraj Rai, and Krishnaraj Rai passed away in Mumbai in 2017. Krishnaraj Rai was an Army biologist.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 14 / 15
    Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Ashok Chopra

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Ashok Chopra

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas lost her father in 2013 after a long battle with cancer and PeeCee, by self admission, was extremely attached to her father and as a matter of fact, PeeCee has got a tattoo in her father's handwriting on her hand

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 15 / 15
    Anushka Sharma and Ajay Kumar Sharma

    Anushka Sharma and Ajay Kumar Sharma

    Anushka Sharma shares a lovely rapport with father Ajay Kumar Sharma and on the occasion of his birthday, Anushka had baked a cake for her daddy.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

