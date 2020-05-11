PHOTOS: From Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor; Check out father and daughter duos of Bollywood

1 / 15

Deepika Padukone and Prakash Padukone

As much as we love the on screen jodis of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar, among other actors, we equally love the off screen jodis of SRK and Gauri, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, among others. But amidst all the jodis, one jodi that also deserves a special mention is actresses and their fathers. Yes, though we don’t snap, for instance, Deepika Padukone with her father or Janhvi and Boney that often, but whenever we do so, it is always a delight to watch the father and daughter duo. And so, now that all of us are in quarantine due to the Coronavirus pandemic, we decided to bring together photos of Bollywood actresses and their fathers so that all Bollywood lovers could cherish the unseen photos. From Deepika Padukone and Prakash Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Mahesh Bahtt, Janhvi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Randhir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and father among others, here is a list of our favorite father-daughter duo of Bollywood. Well, we all see actresses sharing their own selfies and workout videos on social media, but it are not every day that the actresses dedicate a social media post for their fathers but when they do so, it is emotional.

Photo Credit : Instagram