1 / 4

Deepika Padukone snapped post visiting the clinic

Deepika Padukone was snapped in the city earlier today and as usual, the actress has managed to garner our attention and for the right reasons after all. Deepika has always been one for experimenting, but at the same time, she knows when and where she needs to tone things down and keep it simple and casual. Seldom does it happen that the actress disappoints us with her looks that she carries and today, was no different as she was headed out for a clinic visit. Deepika decided to put together the all-time classic look as she paired her blue boyfriend jeans with a white t-shirt and white sneakers to go with it. The entire look is definitely a thumbs up for us, but what did have our attention is how she decided to go for a low bun instead of letting it open. She also had sunglasses on and a huge smile on her face. The actress was on her way out of the clinic when she was snapped, possibly back home. The actress returned to Mumbai only recently.

Photo Credit : Manav Manglani