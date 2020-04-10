/
/
/
PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone's 5 eye makeup looks that are worth taking note of
PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone's 5 eye makeup looks that are worth taking note of
Just like Deepika Padukone's style, her eye makeup looks are also always on point. She knows how to get it right and ace the makeup game. Here are 5 times the actress nailed the eye makeup game like a pro and impressed all of us.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
3837 reads
Mumbai
Published: April 10, 2020 02:55 pm
1 / 6
Deepika Padukone's 5 eye makeup looks
Deepika Padukone is one of the bankable stars of Bollywood. The diva who started out as a model has achieved success on her terms and come a long way in her career. The Padmaavat actress is also known to be one of the most fashionable stars of Bollywood. Though she often gets trolled for her choices, nothing has ever stopped her from doing what she likes to do. Comfort is one of the key factor in her style books. Be it acing a red carpet look or turning heads at the airport and more, Deepika always gets it right. Just like her style, her eye makeup looks are also always on point. She knows how to get it right and ace the makeup game. Be it winged eyeliner or smokey eyes or colourful eyeshadows and more, Deepika's eye makeup game always grabs attention and gives beauty goals. The stunner knows how to make her eyes look attractive. As she continues to ace the eye makeup game, here are 5 times the actress nailed the eye makeup game like a pro and impressed all of us. Take a look and let us know which one is your favourite in the comments section below.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
2 / 6
Shimmery purple eyeshadow
Deepika's MET Gala is one of the unforgettable looks of the diva. She looked like a barbie as she graced the pink carpet wearing an embroidered strapless pink gown. Her hairdo and makeup were absolutely on point. Speaking about eye makeup, her makeup artist applied shimmering purple eyeshadow which made her eyes look attractive.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
3 / 6
Smokey eye makeup
Deepika Padukone made a stunning appearance at the Cannes Film Festival wearing a pink avant-garde Ashi Studio dress. Her black smokey eye makeup was stunning and perfectly complemented her dress.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
4 / 6
Black liner and nude eyeshadow
During Cannes 2017, Deepika donned a marsala hued tulle gown by Marchesa. The one shoulder gown with an embellished bodice looked stunning on her. Her makeup artist lined her beautiful eyes with a black liner and with nude eyeshadow in beige as a base. A matching lip and tousled hair rounded her entire look.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
5 / 6
Emerald eyeshadow
During her 70th Cannes Film Festival appearance, Deepika donned a beautiful green Brandon Maxwell gown. She wore a smoked-out emerald eye makeup that perfectly complemented her look.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
6 / 6
Smokey eye look
Here's another smokey eye look of the diva that she absolutely nailed it. What do you think about this look?
Photo Credit : Instagram
Add new comment