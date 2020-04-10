PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone's 5 eye makeup looks that are worth taking note of

1 / 6

Deepika Padukone's 5 eye makeup looks

Deepika Padukone is one of the bankable stars of Bollywood. The diva who started out as a model has achieved success on her terms and come a long way in her career. The Padmaavat actress is also known to be one of the most fashionable stars of Bollywood. Though she often gets trolled for her choices, nothing has ever stopped her from doing what she likes to do. Comfort is one of the key factor in her style books. Be it acing a red carpet look or turning heads at the airport and more, Deepika always gets it right. Just like her style, her eye makeup looks are also always on point. She knows how to get it right and ace the makeup game. Be it winged eyeliner or smokey eyes or colourful eyeshadows and more, Deepika's eye makeup game always grabs attention and gives beauty goals. The stunner knows how to make her eyes look attractive. As she continues to ace the eye makeup game, here are 5 times the actress nailed the eye makeup game like a pro and impressed all of us. Take a look and let us know which one is your favourite in the comments section below.

Photo Credit : Getty Images