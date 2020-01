1 / 5

These were the pictures that made headline this week,Check them out

The second week of 2020 was quite eventful for Bollywood as a number of events took place. Golden Globes awards ceremony was attended by our Desi girl, Priyanka Chopra Jonas who stole hearts at the red carpet with her regal look. Actress Deepika Padukone took a bold step of flying down to Delhi despite her busy schedule of promoting her first co-produced movie Chhapaak to participate in the JNU protest. Her stand for the students was followed by Bollywood celebs coming forward and supporting the actress and a number of hashtags like #boycottchhapaak trending on social media. Not only these events but we have a list of the most trending photos of the week just for you. Check them out

Photo Credit : Getty/Viral Bhayani