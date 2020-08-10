PHOTOS: When Deepika Padukone and her father Prakash Padukone enjoyed a fun banter at the airport

1 / 8

Throwback snaps of Deepika Padukone with her father

Deepika Padukone leaves no stones unturned when it comes to entertaining her fans. The latest news is that Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are reportedly being considered as the lead pair in filmmaker Siddharth Anand's next film, which will be backed by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films. Siddharth Anand has delivered blockbusters like Bang Bang! and War. On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak, co-starring Vikrant Massey. The movie did not do very well at the box office; however, it did receive a lot of applause from the audiences. Up ahead, the actress has films '83 with Ranveer Singh, Mahabharat from Draupadi's point of view and Shakun Batra's movie with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. According to the latest reports, the actress will start shooting for Shakun Batra's next in November this year in Sri Lanka. According to a leading daily, Shakun Batra will shoot in Sri Lanka for the film and has handpicked only 50 crew members to accompany him. Deepika Padukone has always been vocal about important topics. Padukone shared how she coped with depression during a 'professional high'. She was diagnosed with depression in 2014. The popular star, who has over 30 movies to her credit, said she considered herself lucky that her mother had spotted her symptoms and urged her to seek professional medical help. Deepika shares a very close bond with her family and the same is evident on her social media. Today, take a look at these throwback pictures of the actress along with her father badminton legend Prakash Padukone as they landed in Mumbai and were seen having a conversation.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani