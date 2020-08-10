Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Deepika Padukone
/
PHOTOS: When Deepika Padukone and her father Prakash Padukone enjoyed a fun banter at the airport

PHOTOS: When Deepika Padukone and her father Prakash Padukone enjoyed a fun banter at the airport

Deepika Padukone arrived with her father legendary badminton player Prakash Padukone in Mumbai and the duo enjoyed a sweet conversation as they got captured in these throwback photos at the airport.
5909 reads Mumbai Updated: August 10, 2020 07:30 am
  • 1 / 8
    Throwback snaps of Deepika Padukone with her father

    Throwback snaps of Deepika Padukone with her father

    Deepika Padukone leaves no stones unturned when it comes to entertaining her fans. The latest news is that Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are reportedly being considered as the lead pair in filmmaker Siddharth Anand's next film, which will be backed by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films. Siddharth Anand has delivered blockbusters like Bang Bang! and War. On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak, co-starring Vikrant Massey. The movie did not do very well at the box office; however, it did receive a lot of applause from the audiences. Up ahead, the actress has films '83 with Ranveer Singh, Mahabharat from Draupadi's point of view and Shakun Batra's movie with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. According to the latest reports, the actress will start shooting for Shakun Batra's next in November this year in Sri Lanka. According to a leading daily, Shakun Batra will shoot in Sri Lanka for the film and has handpicked only 50 crew members to accompany him. Deepika Padukone has always been vocal about important topics. Padukone shared how she coped with depression during a 'professional high'. She was diagnosed with depression in 2014. The popular star, who has over 30 movies to her credit, said she considered herself lucky that her mother had spotted her symptoms and urged her to seek professional medical help. Deepika shares a very close bond with her family and the same is evident on her social media. Today, take a look at these throwback pictures of the actress along with her father badminton legend Prakash Padukone as they landed in Mumbai and were seen having a conversation.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 8
    The cheerful duo

    The cheerful duo

    The father daughter duo landed in Mumbai and patiently posed for the paparazzi.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 8
    The stylish father daughter duo

    The stylish father daughter duo

    Both Deepika and legendary Badminton player Mr. Prakash Padukone were dressed in smart casuals.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 8
    Busy in a funny conversation

    Busy in a funny conversation

    The two were busy in an interesting conversation as they reached left the airport.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 8
    How cute is this?

    How cute is this?

    While Deepika donned an all black look her father opted for a mint shirt and denim pants.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 8
    The good looks

    The good looks

    The mystery of Deepika Padukone being so drop dead gorgeous is now revealed.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 8
    Their sweet smiles

    Their sweet smiles

    Aren't happy people the most stunning people to have around?

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 8
    One of best

    One of best

    We wish Mr. Padukone was an actor, it would have been interesting to watch him onscreen with his daughter.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement