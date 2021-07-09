Advertisement
PICS: Deepika Padukone & Kartik Aaryan nail casual look as they get papped at SLB’s office; Is movie on cards?

Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan have been among the most talked about stars of the industry and are yet to share the screen space.
21173 reads Mumbai Updated: July 10, 2021 02:42 pm
    Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan papped outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office

    Deepika Padukone has been Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s favourite actress for years now and the ace filmmaker loves to direct her time and again. From their first collaboration in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela to Padmaavat, not just Deepika and Bhansali have come a long way and proved to be a successful actor-director duo at the box office. Recently, the Bajirao Mastani actress was papped at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office in Juhu and had sent the paps on a photo-clicking spree. Interestingly, Kartik Aaryan also made the headlines as he was papped at Bhansali’s office today. To note, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama star hasn’t collaborated with the ace filmmaker yet. In fact, he is yet to share the screen space with Deepika as well. So, as he too was spotted at Bhansali’s office today, there are speculations if Deepika and Kartik are all set to share the screen for the first time in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next project. Meanwhile, the two stars have also grabbed attention with their fashion sense as they were papped in the city. Check out their pics below:

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Deepika Padukone’s style game is on point

    The Chhapaak actress opted for a red coloured oversized sweatshirt which she had paired with denims and pink coloured stilettos.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Deepika waves as the paps

    She made sure to greet the shutterbugs as she made her way to Bhansali’s office.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Kartik exudes charm in casuals

    The Love Aaj Kal actor looked dapper in his white t-shirt which he paired with a white shirt and brown trousers. Kartik completed his looks with a pair of white sneakers.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Greets fans with a namaste

    Kartik Aaryan, who is known for his friendly nature, made sure to greet the paps.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    COVID 19 protocols are a must

    Both Deepika and Kartik and were seen wearing a mask given the COVID 19 pandemic as they were papped outside SLB’s office.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani