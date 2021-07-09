PICS: Deepika Padukone & Kartik Aaryan nail casual look as they get papped at SLB’s office; Is movie on cards?

1 / 6

Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan papped outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office

Deepika Padukone has been Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s favourite actress for years now and the ace filmmaker loves to direct her time and again. From their first collaboration in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela to Padmaavat, not just Deepika and Bhansali have come a long way and proved to be a successful actor-director duo at the box office. Recently, the Bajirao Mastani actress was papped at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office in Juhu and had sent the paps on a photo-clicking spree. Interestingly, Kartik Aaryan also made the headlines as he was papped at Bhansali’s office today. To note, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama star hasn’t collaborated with the ace filmmaker yet. In fact, he is yet to share the screen space with Deepika as well. So, as he too was spotted at Bhansali’s office today, there are speculations if Deepika and Kartik are all set to share the screen for the first time in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next project. Meanwhile, the two stars have also grabbed attention with their fashion sense as they were papped in the city. Check out their pics below:

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani