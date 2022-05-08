Piku Clocks 7: BTS pics from Deepika Padukone, Irrfan and Big B starrer that will take you on a nostalgic ride

Piku is undoubtedly one of the best movies any Bollywood buff must have seen. The Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan Khan starrer struck all the right chords in the hearts of the fans and it still remains to be amongst the favourite. The movie connected well with everyone so well and not to forget, the actors were so good in portraying their characters that this film holds a special place in our hearts. Today we list down a couple of BTS pics from the sets that will surely take you down the memory lane.
Photo Credit : Deepika Padukone Instagram
This hidden gem will bring a smile on your face. We can see Deepika and Irrfan smiling and blushing in this pic as they are caught in quite a candid moment.
Photo Credit : Deepika.heartbeat/Instagram
This is a cute picture and if you have seen the film then you would know that it is from the road trip. Big B's expression in this one would surely make you laugh.
Photo Credit : Shoojit Sircar/Instagram
Yet another candid BTS pic from the sets of Piku. We can see Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan lost in a conversation as their eyes are fixed on each other.
Photo Credit : Shoojit Sircar Instagram
Deepika is carefully listening to Shoojit Sircar's words as the sits on a dining table and looks at him explain her the scene.
