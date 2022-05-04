Post workout glow to no filter look; 5 times Deepika Padukone proved that she is a selfie queen

1 / 6

Deepika Padukone’s beautiful selfies

Deepika Padukone – the name doesn’t need an introduction. The diva, who made her debut with the 2007 release Om Shanti Om, has been one of the A-lister actresses in Bollywood and had proved her mettle with her first film itself. In her career of over a decade, Deepika had won millions of hearts not just with her gorgeous looks but her impeccable acting skills, her versatility, and her ability to get into the skin of the character with utmost perfect also made her one of the most sought after actresses in the industry. Besides, Deepika’s style sense has also impressed the fashion police time and again. Amid this, Deepika is also known for her presence on social media wherein the diva often shares BTS pics, updates about her upcoming movies, her mushy moments with Ranveer Singh, and more. Interestingly, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actress is also seen taking social media by storm as her beautiful selfies are a treat to the fans. So, today we bring you some of Deepika Padukone’s selfies:

Photo Credit : Deepika Padukone Instagram