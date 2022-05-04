Post workout glow to no filter look; 5 times Deepika Padukone proved that she is a selfie queen

Deepika Padukone – the name doesn’t need an introduction. The diva, who made her debut with the 2007 release Om Shanti Om, has been one of the A-lister actresses in Bollywood and had proved her mettle with her first film itself. In her career of over a decade, Deepika had won millions of hearts not just with her gorgeous looks but her impeccable acting skills, her versatility, and her ability to get into the skin of the character with utmost perfect also made her one of the most sought after actresses in the industry. Besides, Deepika’s style sense has also impressed the fashion police time and again.
Amid this, Deepika is also known for her presence on social media wherein the diva often shares BTS pics, updates about her upcoming movies, her mushy moments with Ranveer Singh, and more. Interestingly, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actress is also seen taking social media by storm as her beautiful selfies are a treat to the fans. So, today we bring you some of Deepika Padukone’s selfies:
Photo Credit : Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika has been a fitness enthusiast and she treated her fans with a beautiful selfie as she flaunted her post work out glow after a game of badminton.
The Padmaavat actress shares an amazing bond with her sister Anisha Padukone and this selfie is proof. The Padukone sisters were all smiles as they posed for a quick selfie.
Deepika, who is set to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan for Pathaan, had shared a no-filter selfie from the Spain schedule of the movie. The picture was clicked against the light and the actress had left her short hair open.
In this beautiful pic, Deepika Padukone had tried her hand at the hair flip pose during one of her beach vacations. Deepika captioned the image as, “Tried doing ‘that hair thing’ people do and failed miserably! #hairflip#epicfail”.
Quick selfie from Venice
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app