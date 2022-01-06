Ranveer Singh always makes Deepika Padukone smile; Here’s proof

1 / 6

Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone's smiling photos

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are undoubtedly one of the most loved couples of the Bollywood film industry. Time and again, the duo takes to social media to shell major couple goals for fans to follow. The couple tied the knot in a dreamy yet intimate wedding ceremony on November 14, 2018 and ever since then the Bollywood lovebirds have been on a joyride together. Be it featuring in movies or spending vacation, quirky reels or mushy romantic posts, both Deepika and Ranveer’s social media posts never fails to impress fans. Just one look at their Instagram profile proves that Ranveer Singh always makes Deepika Padukone smile. Recently, Deepika also celebrated her 36th birthday, and on the special occasion, Ranveer shared a quirky post for her ladylove. Hence, here we have curated a few smiling photos of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone that will surely leave you in awe of the couple.

Photo Credit : Deepika Padukone Instagram