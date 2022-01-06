Ranveer Singh always makes Deepika Padukone smile; Here’s proof

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are undoubtedly one of the most loved couples of the Bollywood film industry. Time and again, the duo takes to social media to shell major couple goals for fans to follow. The couple tied the knot in a dreamy yet intimate wedding ceremony on November 14, 2018 and ever since then the Bollywood lovebirds have been on a joyride together. Be it featuring in movies or spending vacation, quirky reels or mushy romantic posts, both Deepika and Ranveer’s social media posts never fails to impress fans. Just one look at their Instagram profile proves that Ranveer Singh always makes Deepika Padukone smile. Recently, Deepika also celebrated her 36th birthday, and on the special occasion, Ranveer shared a quirky post for her ladylove. Hence, here we have curated a few smiling photos of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone that will surely leave you in awe of the couple.
Photo Credit : Deepika Padukone Instagram
On the special occasion of their first marriage anniversary, Deepika Padukone shared this happy picture alongside husband Ranveer. While sharing the picture, Deepika wrote, “As we celebrate our first wedding anniversary,we seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara.Thank You all for your love,prayers and good wishes!.”
On the special occasion of Ranveer Singh’s birthday, Deepika Padukone took to social media to share this cute romantic photo. While sharing the post, she said, “he light of my life.The centre of my universe.I wish you good health and peace of mind in abundance.As for the rest, I’ll tell you in person! I Love You! #happybirthday”
On their second anniversary, Deepika shared this gorgeous picture with Ranveer Singh donning an elegant floral salwar suit. Meanwhile, Ranveer can be seen perfectly complementing Deepika’s look.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are sharing an infectious smile as the camera captures them. This photo was shared by Deepika on Diwali 2020.
This photo comes from their romantic vacation wherein the power couple display their love in a mushy romantic still. Going by the photo, it seems that the two had a gala time together.