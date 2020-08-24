Advertisement
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone keep their airport look uber cool as they return home from Bengaluru

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood. The couple was recently spotted at the airport. Check out their latest airport pictures.
15264 reads Mumbai Updated: August 24, 2020 04:30 pm
  • 1 / 8
    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood. The duo has been giving fans and followers major couple goals ever since getting married. During the lockdown, the couple has been very active on social media. From sharing each other's hilarious moments to selfies and more, Deepika and Ranveer's social media posts have been a delight to their fans. The couple who is fondly known as DeepVeer by their fans was recently spotted at the airport and oh boy, we can't take our eyes off them. The couple walked together hand-in-hand. When it comes to style, Deepika and Ranveer kept it casual yet stylish. Both are known for their amazing sense of style. Ranveer, as we all know, never fail to surprise his fans with his amazing fashion. Deepika, on the other hand, is known to have an impeccable sense of style. DeepVeer seemed to be happy to return from Bengaluru as they walked holding each other's hands at the airport. Without any further ado, check out the 'IT' couple's latest pictures.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 8
    Both kept it super casual and looked absolutely great together. The duo's airport style is always on point.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 8
    The duo walked holding each other's hands and gave cute couple goals.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 8
    The couple made sure to wear a mask as they got clicked by the shutterbugs.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 8

    "IT" couple

    They are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. From turning heads with their stylish red carpet appearances to social media PDA and more, DeepVeer never fail to win hearts.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 8
    On the work front, Ranveer delivered a spectacular performance in Gully Boy whereas Deepika was seen in Chhapaak.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 8
    Up next, Deepika has signed a film opposite Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also feature in the Indian adaptation of Robert De Niro and Anne Hathway starrer Hollywood movie 'The Intern'.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 8
    As always, Ranveer Singh's airport look is on point.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

