Share your Lockdown Story
Home
/
Photos
/
Deepika Padukone
/
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone: Star couple's 6 stylish moments when they were twinning; See Photos

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone: Star couple's 6 stylish moments when they were twinning; See Photos

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone aka 'DeepVeer' are not only the most adorable but also the most stylish couple in B-Town. Today we have for you times when they twinned and set major fashion goals.
3910 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh twin in style

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh twin in style

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are amongst the most loved and poplar couples in B-Town. They are too popular and loved for their sparkling chemistry on-screen as well as off-screen. The couple first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013. From being co-stars to friends and then a couple, their story is too cute for words. Ever since, Bhansali has been no less than a cupid in action as they reunited for two more of his films, Bajirao Mastani in 2015 and Padmaavat in 2018. The star couple went on be known as '#DeepVeer' by the fans who rooted for their chemistry. After being in love for almost six years, they tied the knot in November 2018. Their social media PDA is also unmissable as they often comment on each other's Instagram pictures leaving the fans going 'aww' over them. Lately the couple has been in news for their most adorable quarantine moments together that they have been sharing on Instagram. From Ranveer sharing Deepika's piano playing snap to her enjoying some Nutella and their goofy selfies together, the couple is truly the cutest thing on internet nowadays.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 7
    Stunning as ever in black

    Stunning as ever in black

    DeepVeer looks amazing as they twin in black at a wedding reception.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 7
    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    We love this candid snap as the couple dons colour coordinated outfits.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 7
    Seeking blessings

    Seeking blessings

    Throwback to their Siddhivinayak temple visit post marriage.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 7
    Padmaavat screening

    Padmaavat screening

    The couple looks gorgeous in white at the Padmaavat screening.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 7
    Couple goals

    Couple goals

    Deepika and Ranveer are undoubtedly the cutest couple in B-Town!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 7
    Screaming royalty

    Screaming royalty

    This regal look will remind you of Bajirao & Mastani's chemistry.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan\'s 7 international red carpet appearances that left everyone speechless; See PHOTOS
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 7 international red carpet appearances that left everyone speechless; See PHOTOS
Himanshi Khurana\'s 8 gorgeous desi looks will give you the style inspiration for this wedding season
Himanshi Khurana's 8 gorgeous desi looks will give you the style inspiration for this wedding season
From Alia Bhatt to Anushka Sharma, 10 photos of celebs that perfectly sum up the quarantine days
From Alia Bhatt to Anushka Sharma, 10 photos of celebs that perfectly sum up the quarantine days
Sara Ali Khan to Deepika Padukone: 7 stars who broke stereotypes and set major examples for others
Sara Ali Khan to Deepika Padukone: 7 stars who broke stereotypes and set major examples for others
Aryan and Suhana Khan\'s throwback pictures prove Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan\'s son & daughter are born stars
Aryan and Suhana Khan's throwback pictures prove Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's son & daughter are born stars
Quarantine Diaries: Here\'s what KGF star Yash, Allu Arjun, Rashmika, Vijay Deverakonda and others are up to
Quarantine Diaries: Here's what KGF star Yash, Allu Arjun, Rashmika, Vijay Deverakonda and others are up to

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement