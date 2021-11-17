Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone: 5 photos of this lovestruck couple from their romantic travel diaries

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most adorable couples of tinsel town who every now and then serve their fans with major relationship goals. The duo who got married in 2018, celebrated their third wedding anniversary recently. The Hot Jodi often takes to their social media handles to shower each other with love. Ever since Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot, they haven't left any stone unturned to set couple goals for their admirers. Here are 5 photos from Bollywood's Bajirao and his Mastani's travel diaries that will make you fall in love with them.
Photo Credit : Ranveer Singh's Instagram
Two years ago, the happy couple decided to go for low-key celebrations for their first anniversary and spent the day at the Tirumala Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh.
Celebrating their first anniversary on an auspicious note, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone attended the morning aarti at Amritsar's Golden Temple post their visit to Tirupati.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani's Instagram
Ranveer Singh, on his second anniversary, shared the picture-perfect postcards. The unseen picture of the couple is from one of their pre-wedding functions in Italy. While Deepika carried a white floral kurta-churidar, with her hair tied in a ponytail, Ranveer is seen in a floral white kurta-pajama paired with a peach Nehru jacket.
Ranveer never leaves a chance to express his affection for his lady love Deepika Padukone. The actor went on vacation at Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan to celebrate the new year with her wifey.
Ranveer and Deepika are one of the most loved pairs in Bollywood and are also known as the power couple. B-town's most beloved couple recently celebrated their third anniversary close to nature in Almora, Uttarakhand.