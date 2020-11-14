Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone Wedding Anniversary: 10 CANDID moments of them that show their endless love

1 / 10

Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone's candid photos

Bollywood's 'IT' couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone complete two years of marriage today. Fans and followers have already taken over social media platforms to wish their favourite couple. The couple tied the knot in 2018 and have been inseparable since then. Before tying the knot, Ranveer and Deepika apparently dated each other for six years. The couple's destination wedding pictures took the internet by storm. The power couple is often spotted at various events and occasions. No doubt, they are also one of the stylish couples of Bollywood. Be it red carpet events or weddings, DeepVeer always makes ravishing appearances together. And also, the couple's social media PDA is on point. From supporting each other to dropping sweet comments on each other's Instagram posts, they always grab the attention of their fans. During the lockdown, the couple has been keeping their fans updated about their quarantine life as well. As today marks the anniversary of DeepVeer, check out the couple's candid moments.

Photo Credit : Manav Manglani