/
/
/
Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone Wedding Anniversary: 10 CANDID moments of them that show their endless love
Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone Wedding Anniversary: 10 CANDID moments of them that show their endless love
On the occasion of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding anniversary, check out their candid photos.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
22158 reads
Mumbai
Published: November 14, 2020 10:43 am
-
1 / 10
-
2 / 10
-
3 / 10
-
4 / 10
-
5 / 10
-
6 / 10
-
7 / 10
-
8 / 10
-
9 / 10
-
10 / 10