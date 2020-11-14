Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Deepika Padukone
/
Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone Wedding Anniversary: 10 CANDID moments of them that show their endless love

Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone Wedding Anniversary: 10 CANDID moments of them that show their endless love

On the occasion of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding anniversary, check out their candid photos.
22158 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone's candid photos

    Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone's candid photos

    Bollywood's 'IT' couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone complete two years of marriage today. Fans and followers have already taken over social media platforms to wish their favourite couple. The couple tied the knot in 2018 and have been inseparable since then. Before tying the knot, Ranveer and Deepika apparently dated each other for six years. The couple's destination wedding pictures took the internet by storm. The power couple is often spotted at various events and occasions. No doubt, they are also one of the stylish couples of Bollywood. Be it red carpet events or weddings, DeepVeer always makes ravishing appearances together. And also, the couple's social media PDA is on point. From supporting each other to dropping sweet comments on each other's Instagram posts, they always grab the attention of their fans. During the lockdown, the couple has been keeping their fans updated about their quarantine life as well. As today marks the anniversary of DeepVeer, check out the couple's candid moments.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 2 / 10
    Cuteness personified

    Cuteness personified

    This pic of the couple will make you fall in love with them.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 10
    Happiness

    Happiness

    We wonder what made them laugh at this moment!

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 4 / 10
    Awwdorable

    Awwdorable

    Find yourself someone who looks at you the way Ranveer Singh is looking at DP.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 5 / 10
    Stylish pair

    Stylish pair

    For their wedding reception in Mumbai, Ranveer wore a Rohit Bal outfit whereas Deepika stunned in a white and gold embroidered saree.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 10
    Too cute for words

    Too cute for words

    Could they be any more perfect?

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 7 / 10
    Red carpet look

    Red carpet look

    The couple's red carpet looks are always up to the mark.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 8 / 10
    They make each other happy

    They make each other happy

    Deepika Padukone's expression steals the attention in this one.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 9 / 10
    Ultra husband

    Ultra husband

    Ranveer Singh brushing off dirt from Deepika's pants will make you go aww.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 10 / 10
    Airport goals

    Airport goals

    The couple's airport looks are always the best.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement