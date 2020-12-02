Rhea Chakraborty, Neha Kakkar to Deepika: Check out Yahoo's list of 'Most Searched Female Celebrities' of 2020

1 / 11

Yahoo's list of 'Most Searched Female Celebrities' of 2020

The year 2020 was full of surprises and left many in shock because of multiple reasons. Many Bollywood celebrities made it to the trending and most searched celebrity list. From Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty to Neha Kakkar, Kangana Ranaut, there are many who grabbed attention of the masses. Starting with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his sad demise left the entire nation in shock. SSR's case saw many twists and turns. The late actor topped the list of Yahoo's 'Most Searched Personalities of 2020.' Apart from SSR, other male actors who created equal buzz and made it to the list are Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, late Rishi Kapoor, late Irrfan Khan, Sonu Sood, Anurag Kashyap, Allu Arjun and late S.P. Balasubramaniam. When it comes to female celebrities, Rhea Chakraborty was the trending topic this year because of multiple reasons. She topped the list. Speaking of that, check below the list of Yahoo's Most Searched Female Celebrities in 2020.

Photo Credit : Instagram/Viral Bhayani