Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Deepika Padukone
/
Rhea Chakraborty, Neha Kakkar to Deepika: Check out Yahoo's list of 'Most Searched Female Celebrities' of 2020

Rhea Chakraborty, Neha Kakkar to Deepika: Check out Yahoo's list of 'Most Searched Female Celebrities' of 2020

From Rhea Chakraborty, Kangana Ranaut to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, find out who are the 'Most Searched Female Celebrities' of 2020.
4432 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 11
    Yahoo's list of 'Most Searched Female Celebrities' of 2020

    Yahoo's list of 'Most Searched Female Celebrities' of 2020

    The year 2020 was full of surprises and left many in shock because of multiple reasons. Many Bollywood celebrities made it to the trending and most searched celebrity list. From Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty to Neha Kakkar, Kangana Ranaut, there are many who grabbed attention of the masses. Starting with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his sad demise left the entire nation in shock. SSR's case saw many twists and turns. The late actor topped the list of Yahoo's 'Most Searched Personalities of 2020.' Apart from SSR, other male actors who created equal buzz and made it to the list are Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, late Rishi Kapoor, late Irrfan Khan, Sonu Sood, Anurag Kashyap, Allu Arjun and late S.P. Balasubramaniam. When it comes to female celebrities, Rhea Chakraborty was the trending topic this year because of multiple reasons. She topped the list. Speaking of that, check below the list of Yahoo's Most Searched Female Celebrities in 2020.

    Photo Credit : Instagram/Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 11
    Rhea Chakraborty

    Rhea Chakraborty

    After Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, Rhea Chakraboty became the most talked celebrity for multiple reasons. Several allegations were made on the actress. SSR's case took a murkier turn when the drug chats between Rhea, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and others came to light. She was arrested on 8th September, along with her brother, for supplying marijuana to SSR. Bollywood celebrities were divided as many took sides. Rhea was granted bail after spending a month in Byculla Jail.

    Photo Credit : Rhea Chakraborty Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    Kangana Ranaut

    Kangana Ranaut

    Kangana Ranaut needs no introduction. She made headlines for her take on politics, nepotism, SSR's case and fighting for his justice.

    Photo Credit : Kangana Ranaut Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone

    Apart from his film projects, Deepika made news after she was summoned by NCB in relation to drugs. Currently, the actress is busy shooting for her upcoming film, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 5 / 11
    Sunny Leone

    Sunny Leone

    Sunny Leone also made it to the list. As we know, Sunny is super active on social media and her posts often create buzz. From sharing family photos to her selfies and more, Sunny has been keeping her fans updated and entertained.

    Photo Credit : Sunny Leone Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 11
    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Priyanka, who is a global star, enjoys a popularity that knows no bounds. She announced many interesting projects including her autobiography called 'Unfinished'.

    Photo Credit : Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    Katrina Kaif

    Katrina Kaif

    Katrina gave fans an insight into her quarantine life and kept them entertained. She also recently created news as her pictures from Maldives went viral. On the work front, she will be seen opposite Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Phone Bhoot.

    Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    Neha Kakkar

    Neha Kakkar

    This year was special for Neha Kakkar as she found the love of her life and also got married. The singer's wedding pictures took the internet by storm.

    Photo Credit : Neha Kakkar Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Kanika Kapoor

    Kanika Kapoor

    Kanika Kapoor tested positive for coronavirus and the news of the same took the internet by storm. Several people slammed her for hosting parties amidst COVID-19.

    Photo Credit : Kanika Kapoor Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    This year, Kareena made all her fans happy as she made her Instagram debut. Since then, she has been sharing pictures and videos on Instagram and giving fans an insight into her life. She also announced her pregnancy. Bebo has been making many public appearances post the pregnancy announcement.

    Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    Sara Ali Khan

    Sara Ali Khan

    The Simmba star was questioned by NCB after several pictures of the actress with SSR went viral. She was also quizzed about drugs and more. For the uninitiated, in an Instagram post, SSR's friend Samuel Haokip revealed Sara and Sushant were in love and also were inseparable. He further added that Sara broke up with him following the box office debacle of SSR's 2019 release Sonchiriya.

    Photo Credit : Sara Ali Khan Instagram