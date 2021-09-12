Shilpa Shetty bringing home Ganpati to Deepika & PV Sindhu's dinner date, check out this week's viral photos

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, which is widely celebrated in Maharashtra, began on Friday, 10 September. While many Bollywood families celebrate it without fail. One such family is of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra. Despite Raj Kundra's arrest, actress Shilpa Shetty celebrated the festival with her family and like every year brought Ganpati Bappa home. Two days prior to the festival, Shilpa was snapped in the city's Lalbaug area where she went to pick up her idol. The Ganesh Chaturthi festivities at home were a grand affair as Shilpa shared a few snapshots with her two kids and family. Sharing the family photo, Shilpa Shetty wrote, "Our Gannu Raja is back to visit us, our 11th year." Shilpa's husband Raj Kundra continues to be behind bars after he was arrested in July in the adult film racket case. Kundra is facing charges of producing and distributing pornographic content.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and India's two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu stepped out for a dinner date. The trio sent the paparazzi into a frenzy as they headed for dinner to a swanky South Mumbai restaurant. "Smashing time," wrote Ranveer as he shared the happy selfie.
Mira Kapoor celebrated her 27th birthday last week and the actor dropped the sweetest wishes for his wife. "Not just to share your joys but to share your sorrows too. Not just for every day we smile in each other’s arms but on the days we cry in each other’s arms. You are the centre of my world. And I wouldn’t want it any other way. Happy happy birthday," wrote Shahid Kapoor.
Sara Ali Khan's travel adventures continued. After Ladakh, the actress headed to Maldives on a vacation and dropped some stunning looks from the island nation.
For the teacher's day special episode, Amitabh Bachchan invited Farah Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone to take the hot seat. The trio's selfie and photos from the sets of KBC 13 was a real treat for their fans.
Ranveer Singh headed to Hyderabad last week for the launch of RC15 starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani. The actor's airport look made noise as he sported a two-pony look. That's not all, Ranveer even posed for some treat-worthy photos with Ram Charan and Kiara Advani.