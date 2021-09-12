Shilpa Shetty bringing home Ganpati to Deepika & PV Sindhu's dinner date, check out this week's viral photos

1 / 6

Ganesh Chaturthi begins!

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, which is widely celebrated in Maharashtra, began on Friday, 10 September. While many Bollywood families celebrate it without fail. One such family is of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra. Despite Raj Kundra's arrest, actress Shilpa Shetty celebrated the festival with her family and like every year brought Ganpati Bappa home. Two days prior to the festival, Shilpa was snapped in the city's Lalbaug area where she went to pick up her idol. The Ganesh Chaturthi festivities at home were a grand affair as Shilpa shared a few snapshots with her two kids and family. Sharing the family photo, Shilpa Shetty wrote, "Our Gannu Raja is back to visit us, our 11th year." Shilpa's husband Raj Kundra continues to be behind bars after he was arrested in July in the adult film racket case. Kundra is facing charges of producing and distributing pornographic content.

Photo Credit : Instagram