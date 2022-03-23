Shraddha Kapoor to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood actresses who charged more fees than male actors

The gender pay gap exists everywhere and Bollywood is no different. Over the years, we have seen several leading ladies of Bollywood raising their voices against pay parity. It will not be wrong to say that the Indian film industry is in a good position now where actors are getting paid based on their talent and not as per their genders. Several Bollywood actresses were paid more than their male co-stars in their films proving talent has nothing to do with gender. Take a look:
Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has time and again proved her calibre as a versatile actor by playing several shades of roles. As per the reports, Alia charged Rs 10 crore for the film Raazi while Vicky Kaushal earned around Rs 3-4 crore.
Kareena Kapoor reportedly charges over Rs 20 crore for a movie. If reports are to be believed, she was paid the highest amongst all the stars in Veere Di Wedding. Also in Ki & Ka, she bagged more fees than her co-star Arjun Kapoor.
Deepika Padukone is one of the most successful and highest-paid actresses in Bollywood. The diva charged Rs 26 crore for every movie and was paid Rs 12 crore for the film Padmaavat while Ranveer Singh was paid Rs 7-8 crore.
The diva allegedly charges over Rs 23 crore for a movie and was paid Rs 7 crore for the film Stree which was more than what her co-star Rajkummar Rao received.
Madhuri Dixit reportedly received more than Salman Khan for the movie Hum Aapke Hain Kaun.
