Shraddha Kapoor to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood actresses who charged more fees than male actors

1 / 6

Bollywood actresses who got paid more than actors

The gender pay gap exists everywhere and Bollywood is no different. Over the years, we have seen several leading ladies of Bollywood raising their voices against pay parity. It will not be wrong to say that the Indian film industry is in a good position now where actors are getting paid based on their talent and not as per their genders. Several Bollywood actresses were paid more than their male co-stars in their films proving talent has nothing to do with gender. Take a look:

Photo Credit : Deepika Padukone's Instagram