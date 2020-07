1 / 8

A look at Deepika Padukone's Seflies

The nation's most popular actress Deepika Padukone has been every household’s favourite over years now. The Cocktail actress has always left a deep impression on audiences with her magnificent and exceptional performance on-screen. Her accolades include three Filmfare Awards, three IIFA, two Producers Guild Film Awards, nine Screen Awards, three Stardust Awards and six Zee Cine Awards among others. Along with all the awards, the 32-year-old actress also features in listings of the nation's most popular personalities, and Time has named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2018. Certainly, her list of achievements and appreciation is never-ending of the stunning actress and that’s what makes Bollywood’s gorgeous lady one of the highest-paid actress in the Indian Film Industry. Recently, the actress has been quite active on social media while sharing photos and videos with her beau Ranveer Singh, including throwback pictures, her quarantine routine and also has been quite expressive about the demise of top actors that were reported recently in the Bollywood industry. All in all, the Padmaavat actress is staying indoors and staying safe amid the pandemic along with her husband in Mumbai. Today, we bring you photos of Deepika Padukone’s various mood.

Photo Credit : Instagram