Take tips from Deepika Padukone's MAKEUP hacks that will help you to ace your next beauty look

Take a look at Deepika Padukone's secrets to ace your makeup look

Deepika Padukone is a true blue fashionista and never fails to impress with her perfectly styled looks. Be it at the airport, red carpet, dinner dates with hubby Ranveer Singh or for her promotional looks, she never disappointed with her top-notch style. On the other hand, her husband and actor Ranveer Singh is well known for his quirky looks that take over the internet and make headlines! Do you ever wonder if the diva gets influenced by his style? Here's what she had to say, "I wear a white shirt and blue jeans and everyone's like so boring, why can't she try something fun. And then when I try something fun they are like oh now she's trying to be like her husband. She should just stick to doing the classic stuff that she always does. What do you want?" The actress is also a big-time ethnic fan and pulls off traditional looks like no one else. From a saree, churidar, simple salwar kameez to heavily embellished lehengas, she personifies grace and beauty. The actress often makes headlines for her airport looks. She stuns every time she is papped at the airport. She also makes sure her look is unique and stands out! Apart from her style, what always grabs eyeballs is her impeccable makeup and hair. She has flawlessly beautiful skin and there's no denying that! Ever wondered what's the secret behind that? The beauty swears by this particular beauty tip which works wonders. While applying makeup is a fun task, many of us get extremely lazy when we’ve to remove it. Deepika, however, is extremely particular about removing her makeup. She added that no matter how tired she is or how hectic her day was, she makes it a point to remove her makeup before she hits the bed. The Om Shanti Om actress is a huge fan of products which exfoliate, cleanses and hydrates the skin. Sunscreen is a must for her which she applies “twice a day”, followed by a night cream. She also loves using clay masks which leaves her feeling fresh and hydrated. Apart from this, she also aces all her off-duty personal looks and we have decoded her best makeup hacks! Take a look!

Photo Credit : Instagram