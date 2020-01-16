Thiruvalluvar Day: Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, stars who rocked the Tamil traditional look in the films

1 / 6

Actresses who rocked the Tamilian traditional look on screen

The fourth day of the Pongal celebrations is called Thiruvalluvar Day. It is dedicated to the sun god, Surya. The Government of Tamil Nadu celebrates the 15th (16th on leap years) of January as Thiruvalluvar Day in the honour of the poet Thiruvalluvar, as part of the Pongal celebration. Tamil Nadu has generously contributed to the entertainment industry; we have legends like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Ilayathalapathy Vijay among others from this state. Over the years, many Tamil films have been remade in Bollywood. Band Baaja Baaraat was a remake of Aaha Kalyanam, Singham was a remake of Tamil blockbuster Singam, Vikramarkudu was remade in Hindi as Rowdy Rathore and many other hit Bollywood movies have been adapted from Tamil blockbusters. Chennai Express was a super hit and we loved Deepika's look and accent in the movie. Not only Deepika Padukone but Alia Bhatt's portrayal of a Tamil Brahmin in the movie 2 States was a hit amongst the audiences. Today, check out these interesting looks of the B-town actresses who rocked the traditional Tamil look in Bollywood movies.

