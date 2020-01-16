Home
/
Photos
/
Deepika Padukone
/
Thiruvalluvar Day: Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, stars who rocked the Tamil traditional look in the films

Thiruvalluvar Day: Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, stars who rocked the Tamil traditional look in the films

On Thiruvalluvar Day, check out these interesting looks of the B-town actresses who rocked the traditional Tamil look in Bollywood movies.
1738 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    Actresses who rocked the Tamilian traditional look on screen

    Actresses who rocked the Tamilian traditional look on screen

    The fourth day of the Pongal celebrations is called Thiruvalluvar Day. It is dedicated to the sun god, Surya. The Government of Tamil Nadu celebrates the 15th (16th on leap years) of January as Thiruvalluvar Day in the honour of the poet Thiruvalluvar, as part of the Pongal celebration. Tamil Nadu has generously contributed to the entertainment industry; we have legends like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Ilayathalapathy Vijay among others from this state. Over the years, many Tamil films have been remade in Bollywood. Band Baaja Baaraat was a remake of Aaha Kalyanam, Singham was a remake of Tamil blockbuster Singam, Vikramarkudu was remade in Hindi as Rowdy Rathore and many other hit Bollywood movies have been adapted from Tamil blockbusters. Chennai Express was a super hit and we loved Deepika's look and accent in the movie. Not only Deepika Padukone but Alia Bhatt's portrayal of a Tamil Brahmin in the movie 2 States was a hit amongst the audiences. Today, check out these interesting looks of the B-town actresses who rocked the traditional Tamil look in Bollywood movies.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 2 / 6
    Anushka Sharma in the movie,Zero

    Anushka Sharma in the movie,Zero

    Anushka Sharma bridal avatar of a Tamilian bride got a thumbs up as the actress was seen in a red Kanchipuram silk sari and her accessories completed the look perfectly.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 3 / 6
    Shraddha Kapoor in Gori Teri Pyaar Mein

    Shraddha Kapoor in Gori Teri Pyaar Mein

    Shraddha Kapoor had a guest appearance in the movie but what made an impression on the audience was her Tamilian looks in the film.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 4 / 6
    Alia Bhatt's wedding look in 2 states

    Alia Bhatt's wedding look in 2 states

    One can never forget this look of Alia Bhatt's from this movie. The actress looked like a dream in this look and had audience crushing over this bright orange and red bridal look.

    Photo Credit : pinterest

  • 5 / 6
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's red saree in Robot

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's red saree in Robot

    The actress who played the love interest of Rajinikanth's robot in the movie looked delusional in the movie in this one scene where she donned a traditional Tamilian look.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 6 / 6
    Deepika Padukone in Chennai express

    Deepika Padukone in Chennai express

    Deepika Padukone was seen donning faithful attires just like how a traditional Tamil girl would dress. And we loved it.

    Photo Credit : pinterest

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Sidharth Malhotra Birthday Special: Check out THESE adorable childhood photos of the actor
Sidharth Malhotra Birthday Special: Check out THESE adorable childhood photos of the actor
Shehnaaz Gill: Bigg Boss 13 contestant\'s THESE fights got her mired into controversies
Shehnaaz Gill: Bigg Boss 13 contestant's THESE fights got her mired into controversies
Alia Bhatt\'s character Gangubai Kathiawadi THESE facts will leave you amazed; Check them out
Alia Bhatt's character Gangubai Kathiawadi THESE facts will leave you amazed; Check them out
Happy Birthday Neil Nitin Mukesh: Check out THESE adorable childhood photos of the versatile actor
Happy Birthday Neil Nitin Mukesh: Check out THESE adorable childhood photos of the versatile actor
PHOTOS: Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar\'s THESE throwback moments with her family are truly adorable
PHOTOS: Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar's THESE throwback moments with her family are truly adorable
PHOTOS: Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Erica Fernandes\' family moments are all things heart; Check it out
PHOTOS: Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Erica Fernandes' family moments are all things heart; Check it out

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement