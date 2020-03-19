Home
Throwback Thursday: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's FUN moments from Bajirao Mastani promotional days

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are amongst the cutest and most adorable couples in the Industry. Check out their pictures from back in 2015 as they promoted Bajirao Mastani.
    Throwback to Bajirao Mastani's PROMOTIONAL days

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are too popular and loved for their sparkling chemistry on-screen as well as off-screen. The couple first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013. From being co-stars to friends and then a couple, their story is too cute for words. Ever since, Bhansali has been no less than a cupid in action as they reunited for two more of his films, Bajirao Mastani in 2015 and Padmaavat in 2018. The star couple went on be known as '#DeepVeer' by the fans who rooted for their chemistry. After being in love for almost six years, they tied the knot in November 2018. Their social media PDA is also unmissable as they often comment on each other's Instagram pictures leaving the fans going 'aww' over them. On that note, check out some of their fun throwback pictures from the days of Bajirao Mastani promotions.

    Cuteness personified

    This picture is the epitome of cuteness overloaded.

    No handshakes during COVID-19

    DeepVeer giving major tips to greet people during this season.

    Fun banter

    Ranveer and Deepika's chemistry is a winner.

    The super energetic Ranveer Singh

    We love Ranveer Singh's constant rush of energy.

    Unleashing the fun side

    Deepika unleashing her fun side is the right dose of energy we needed today.

    Couple goals

    They make the cutest couple in town and this picture is a proof.

