Throwback Thursday: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's FUN moments from Bajirao Mastani promotional days

1 / 7

Throwback to Bajirao Mastani's PROMOTIONAL days

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are too popular and loved for their sparkling chemistry on-screen as well as off-screen. The couple first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013. From being co-stars to friends and then a couple, their story is too cute for words. Ever since, Bhansali has been no less than a cupid in action as they reunited for two more of his films, Bajirao Mastani in 2015 and Padmaavat in 2018. The star couple went on be known as '#DeepVeer' by the fans who rooted for their chemistry. After being in love for almost six years, they tied the knot in November 2018. Their social media PDA is also unmissable as they often comment on each other's Instagram pictures leaving the fans going 'aww' over them. On that note, check out some of their fun throwback pictures from the days of Bajirao Mastani promotions.

Photo Credit : APH Images