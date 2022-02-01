Top Bollywood stars and their revenue from Instagram

Instagram is now not just a picture app that it used to be back in 2010. Now, it has become one of the most popular social media platforms. Celebs use social media not only to keep their fans updated about their lives but also to promote several brands through their posts and in return they get paid in crore. Superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, etc. earn through social media as well by endorsing products and it comes as no surprise. Here's a list of some of the highest-paid Bollywood celebrities and how much they earn from every single post.
Desi girl of Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra is a global icon. With more than 73 million followers on Instagram, her versatility is not only limited to India but worldwide. She is known as the richest Bollywood Instagrammer and reportedly charges around Rs 1.8 crore for every social media post.
Alia Bhatt indeed holds a huge fan base. With more than 58 million followers, her popularity on Instagram is not hidden. The diva charges around Rs 1 crore for each sponsored post.
Shah Rukh Khan is popularly known as the King Khan of Bollywood. He charges between Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1 crore for every branded post. The actor has more than 27 million followers on Instagram and one cannot deny how well-thought all his stories and posts are.
One can not ignore the love Deepika Padukone receives from all her followers. She is one of Bollywood's highest-paid actresses. With 64 million followers on Instagram, she charges over Rs 1.5 crore for every brand post.
Known for giving several blockbusters in a year, Akshay is doing great in the world of influence as well. He has more than 59 million followers on Instagram, and he earns over Rs 1 crore from sponsored posts on Instagram.
