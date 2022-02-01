Top Bollywood stars and their revenue from Instagram

1 / 6

Highest paid celebrities on Instagram

Instagram is now not just a picture app that it used to be back in 2010. Now, it has become one of the most popular social media platforms. Celebs use social media not only to keep their fans updated about their lives but also to promote several brands through their posts and in return they get paid in crore. Superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, etc. earn through social media as well by endorsing products and it comes as no surprise. Here's a list of some of the highest-paid Bollywood celebrities and how much they earn from every single post.

Photo Credit : Deepika Padukone's Instagram