Trench coats or elongated jackets; Take cues from Deepika Padukone to up your style game amid chilly weather

Actor Deepika Padukone never shies away from taking on new trends, and the Padmaavat star often ends up acing each more effortlessly than the previous one. While she loves her voluminous gowns, timeless sarees and ecstatic lehengas, Deepika also tends to stick with elevated basic and enjoys showing them off with quite a poise and elegance. Speaking of if anyone has cracked the formula of donning a great jacket or layered up look, there’s no one better to show us how to nail them effortlessly. Her aesthetic can be aptly described as classic but Deepika loves to put her comfort on the forefront. Whether it’s a trench coat or an elongated denim jacket, Padukone’s closet is filled with these gorgeous silhouettes. The Cocktail star also knows how to make just about any outfit pop with her dramatic layering up style game. Now, as the chilly weather has finally approached us, here’s taking a quick fashion lesson on how to take on the season with ease and the right amount of chicness.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Recently, the actor caught the attention of the shutterbugs at the airport. For travelling, Padukone paired her loose denim with an elongated and oversized denim jacket. With dewy makeup, Deepika finished her look with black statement heels with was worn over white socks.
Here, Deepika Padukone can be seen donning a comfy hoodie which is paired with matching trousers. However, what made many heads turn was her stunning choice of a textured black cape jacket. Messy hair and black boots rounded off her entire look.
If you are a fan of Deepika’s style, you already know that beige is the actor’s all-time favourite colour. In this public appearance, the star can be seen donning a stunning jumpsuit which is matched with an elongated beige shirt. While completing her look, Deepika also gave a sporty twist to her look by opting for statement sneakers.
Looking lively as always, here, Deepika can be seen donning a full-sleeved pyjama set. However, what made this comfy costume more stylish was her choice to pair it with a plaid trench coat. The beige coat consisted of a green checkered print that only elevated her gorgeousness.
In one of her previous public appearances, Deepika proved how white is never basic by matching her tee with a layer of a statement trench coat. With exaggerated sleeves, her attire was completed with straight fit denim.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla