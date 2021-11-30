Trench coats or elongated jackets; Take cues from Deepika Padukone to up your style game amid chilly weather

1 / 6

White is never basic

Actor Deepika Padukone never shies away from taking on new trends, and the Padmaavat star often ends up acing each more effortlessly than the previous one. While she loves her voluminous gowns, timeless sarees and ecstatic lehengas, Deepika also tends to stick with elevated basic and enjoys showing them off with quite a poise and elegance. Speaking of if anyone has cracked the formula of donning a great jacket or layered up look, there’s no one better to show us how to nail them effortlessly. Her aesthetic can be aptly described as classic but Deepika loves to put her comfort on the forefront. Whether it’s a trench coat or an elongated denim jacket, Padukone’s closet is filled with these gorgeous silhouettes. The Cocktail star also knows how to make just about any outfit pop with her dramatic layering up style game. Now, as the chilly weather has finally approached us, here’s taking a quick fashion lesson on how to take on the season with ease and the right amount of chicness.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani