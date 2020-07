1 / 7

Check out these adorable pictures of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh never fail to amuse fans with their PDA and setting couple goals. Deepika Padukone will be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan’s ’83, and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film’s release has been pushed. Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, and while she was to jet off to Sri Lanka for the shooting of Shakun Batra’s untitled film co-starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi because of the Coronavirus pandemic, all shootings were stalled. From sporting funky accessories to wearing the latest fashionable jackets and tee shirts, Ranveer has experimented with all. Ranveer Singh is one of the most missed celebs this quarantine period as fans are missing the star's quirky fashion statements which are bold and interesting at the same time. From his off duty looks to red carpet looks, the actor manages to grab headlines with every different looks just like his wife's. Ranveer also shared a video where he and Deepika Padukone showed their respect for the Indian doctors and thousands who were helping deal with the current situation in the country through Janta Curfew. This lockdown Deepika Padukone has shown her culinary skills and Ranveer Singh has been flaunting the same on his Instagram like a proud husband along with some of his own funky posts. Last year with Gully Boy, he proved his talent as an actor yet again. Last year, apart from the praises from the industry and critics post watching the movie, his wife actress Deepika Padukone applauded her husband for his great work and as usual the same broke the internet. Today take a look at these snaps of the couple post the screening of the movie which garnered a lot of attention due to their PDA.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani