When Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh walked hand in hand and their electric chemistry broke the internet

1 / 10

Check out these photos of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's love story and PDA on social media never fail to impress fans. Throughout the lockdown, the couple has been indulging in productive work together at home and Ranveer has been flaunting his wife's cooking skills on social media. The pair have always caught the attention both off and on-screen with their sizzling chemistry. As much as we enjoy watching them together on the silver screen, their oh-so-perfect relationship offers the millennials real relationship goals. After dating for about six years, Ranveer and Deepika were hitched in a traditional Konkani wedding on November 14, 2018, followed by Anand Karaj the following day. The two for the first time in the year 2012 and Ranveer revealed at several interviews how he went "flat" for her beauty in the very first meeting itself. The pair was roped in the same year for their first movie together which was the blockbuster Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The rumors of their relationship soon made their way to the gossip mills. In fact, the sizzling chemistry of Ranveer-Deepika in the film added more fuel to the reports. The year 2018 was a turning point in both the actors' professional as well as personal life, after much chaos their movie Padmavat was a hit and they finally tied the knot in Italy in the presence of few friends and family members. Today we have these pictures of the celebs walking hand in hand portraying their amazing bond in public. Check photos.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani