When Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh walked hand in hand and their electric chemistry broke the internet

When Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh walked hand in hand and their electric chemistry broke the internet

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's PDA is well known to all of us. Today take a look at these throwback photos of the two holding their hands in public.
  • 1 / 10
    Check out these photos of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

    Check out these photos of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's love story and PDA on social media never fail to impress fans. Throughout the lockdown, the couple has been indulging in productive work together at home and Ranveer has been flaunting his wife's cooking skills on social media. The pair have always caught the attention both off and on-screen with their sizzling chemistry. As much as we enjoy watching them together on the silver screen, their oh-so-perfect relationship offers the millennials real relationship goals. After dating for about six years, Ranveer and Deepika were hitched in a traditional Konkani wedding on November 14, 2018, followed by Anand Karaj the following day. The two for the first time in the year 2012 and Ranveer revealed at several interviews how he went "flat" for her beauty in the very first meeting itself. The pair was roped in the same year for their first movie together which was the blockbuster Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The rumors of their relationship soon made their way to the gossip mills. In fact, the sizzling chemistry of Ranveer-Deepika in the film added more fuel to the reports. The year 2018 was a turning point in both the actors' professional as well as personal life, after much chaos their movie Padmavat was a hit and they finally tied the knot in Italy in the presence of few friends and family members. Today we have these pictures of the celebs walking hand in hand portraying their amazing bond in public. Check photos.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 2 / 10
    Twinning with the best

    Twinning with the best

    Dressed in white looking stunning as always as they reach the airport.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 3 / 10
    Bringing in the holiday spirit

    Bringing in the holiday spirit

    The two dress up in stylish winter casuals and walk hand in hand.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 4 / 10
    Ranveer's glares have all our attention here

    Ranveer's glares have all our attention here

    The king of quirky style in Bollywood in his true self all over again.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 5 / 10
    The stylish couple

    The stylish couple

    Ranveer's Gucci tracksuit and Deepika's tangerine tracksuit add more glamour to their chemistry.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Glamming it up with her husband

    Glamming it up with her husband

    Another stylish entry with her husband in black, Deepika opts for a white maxi dress.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 7 / 10
    Airport beauty and style game

    Airport beauty and style game

    One cannot miss their style here but their adorable moment holding hands is a winning factor of this pic.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 8 / 10
    Another throwback picture of the duo

    Another throwback picture of the duo

    How cute are these two? Also, we love their outfits here.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 9 / 10
    Rocking it in all black

    Rocking it in all black

    How sassy are their looks here?

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 10 / 10
    Look at her radiance

    Look at her radiance

    A blushing Deepika with Ranveer as they reach the airport hand in hand.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

