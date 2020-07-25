Advertisement
When Deepika Padukone couldn't stop laughing as she got papped by the shutterbugs

Deepika Padukone is one of the most popular actresses of Bollywood. Today, we bring you some of her pictures wherein she can be seen laughing her heart out.
4416 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 11
    Deepika Padukone's THROWBACK pics are too good to miss

    Deepika Padukone is one of the most popular actresses of Bollywood. She is creating a lot of buzz lately. For the uninitiated, it was recently announced by director Nag Ashwin that she has been roped in to star opposite Prabhas in his upcoming film. Ever since the announcement was made, fans of the actress and Prabhas are sharing their excitement over the upcoming project. No further details about the film have been revealed yet. Other than that, Deepika also has '83. She has also signed a movie co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Fans of the actress are beyond excited for all her upcoming films. The actress was last seen opposite Vikrant Massey in Chhapaak. She played the role of an acid attack victim survivor. Fans loved her remarkable performance in the same. Talking about social media, Deepika has been keeping her fans entertained during the lockdown as well. From sharing funny selfies with Ranveer Singh to beautiful selfies and childhood snaps, her social media has been fun. Today, we bring you some of her pictures wherein she can be seen laughing her heart out. Check out her pictures and leave a comment below.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 11
    Laughing her heart out

    We wonder what made her laugh at this moment!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 11
    Beautiful

    She is looking absolutely gorgeous in this pic.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 11
    Candid at its best

    Her candid pics are always the best!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 11
    All smiles

    The actress was papped post the shoot of BFFs with Vogue.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 11
    Style on point

    Her casuals looks are always on point.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 11
    On style

    The actress often gets trolled for her fashion choices. Talking about the same, she said, "There will be days when you will like my dress and there will be days when you won't. But I am not dressing for you my love, I am dressing for myself. So, as long as I am having fun, nothing else matters."

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 11
    Hair and makeup

    Her hair and makeup were on point.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 9 / 11
    Pretty as always

    The actress looks beyond pretty in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 10 / 11
    Too cute

    This pic is just too cute to handle.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 11 / 11
    Can't take our eyes off

    This pic will make you fall in love with her all over again.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

