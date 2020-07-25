When Deepika Padukone couldn't stop laughing as she got papped by the shutterbugs

1 / 11

Deepika Padukone's THROWBACK pics are too good to miss

Deepika Padukone is one of the most popular actresses of Bollywood. She is creating a lot of buzz lately. For the uninitiated, it was recently announced by director Nag Ashwin that she has been roped in to star opposite Prabhas in his upcoming film. Ever since the announcement was made, fans of the actress and Prabhas are sharing their excitement over the upcoming project. No further details about the film have been revealed yet. Other than that, Deepika also has '83. She has also signed a movie co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Fans of the actress are beyond excited for all her upcoming films. The actress was last seen opposite Vikrant Massey in Chhapaak. She played the role of an acid attack victim survivor. Fans loved her remarkable performance in the same. Talking about social media, Deepika has been keeping her fans entertained during the lockdown as well. From sharing funny selfies with Ranveer Singh to beautiful selfies and childhood snaps, her social media has been fun. Today, we bring you some of her pictures wherein she can be seen laughing her heart out. Check out her pictures and leave a comment below.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani