When Deepika Padukone ditched her heels at her wedding reception and opted for comfortable sneakers

1 / 8

Check out these unseen photos of Deepika Padukone wearing sneakers on her wedding reception

Deepika Padukone is surely spending a productive quarantine period and motivating her fans about the same. The actress who has been giving us an insight into her lockdown period with several Instagram stories and photos. The most recent being a classic movie recommendation, Deepika shared a poster of Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather on her social media handle's story and she captioned it as "Watch it now." Keeping in mind the recent incident, the actress also took the initiative of discussing the topic of suicide through the help of well-known doctors. The actress who is the founder of The Live Love Laugh Foundation a non-governmental organisation which aims to reduce the stigma, spread awareness and change the way people look at Mental Health had a conversation on her Instagram live with Dr. Shyam Bhat, Physician, Psychiatrist and Trustee, The Live Love Laugh Foundation and Dr. Soumitra Pathare, Consultant Psychiatrist and Director of Centre for Mental Health Law and Policy together they discussed the cause of such a drastic step and how it can be avoided. The actress has opened up several times about how she was also a victim of depression and how proper care helped her cope with the issue. The actress has been spending some ample amount of time with beau Ranveer Singh thanks to the lockdown. The two will also be seen next in the sports biopic '83 a project helmed by Kabir Khan. Back in 2018, the wedding was one of the most anticipated event in Bollywood. Also, photos from the same went viral for days on the internet. When we observed closely we noticed how Deepika's wedding reception look changed as soon as the party time inside the reception started. The couple's wedding reception was attended by almost everyone in Bollywood from actors to directors, producers, choreographers, and rappers. It was held at Grand Hyatt in Mumbai and today we have these photos shared by Amitabh Bachchan and a few of the couple's friends which show Deepika switching from heels to shoes for her wedding reception party.

Photo Credit : Instagram