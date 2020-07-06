When Deepika Padukone presented an award to The Weeknd at the MTV EMAs 2016; See Throwback Photos

1 / 7

Deepika Padukone's stunning appearance at the MTV EMAs 2016

Deepika Padukone is one of the successful stars of Bollywood. The stunning actress made her acting debut with a Kannada film, Aishwarya. She then played a dual role opposite Shah Rukh Khan in her first Bollywood release, Om Shanti Om. Post her debut in B-town, Deepika starred in several films including Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express, Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Chhapaak and more. In 2017, Padukone starred in a Hollywood action film XXX: Return of Xander Cage. She shared screen space with Vin Diesel, Ruby Rose, Nina Dobrev, and others. Fans loved her performance in the same. Her chemistry with co-star Vin Diesel created a huge buzz at that time. Padukone also created a buzz when she made appearances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Late Late Show by James Cordon. Well, apart from that, she is known for her ravishing appearances on the international red carpet events. From Met Gala to Cannes, Deepika has been winning hearts with her appearances on the prestigious events for years. Recently, we came across a few pictures of the actress when she attended the MTV EMAs in 2016. Not only she graced the event, but Padukone took to the center stage with Nina Dobrev and presented an award to The Weeknd. Yes, you read that right! Without further ado, check out the pictures.

Photo Credit : Getty Images